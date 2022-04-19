Nurosene Initiates Research on Nuro App in Collaboration with Dalhousie University

The Nuro App was designed by our team of neurological experts, who have been working in clinics and performance centers with elite professional athletes and complex neurological cases for decades. The goal of the mobile app is to provide users with quick and efficient field-tested exercises focused on helping users improve mental performance, reduce burnout and drive resiliency.

"The Nuro App is taking steps to revolutionize mental health, wellness, and brain performance by peering deeper into the brain with the goal of connecting these findings with the community at scale. Modern brain imaging technologies, such as fMRIs, can look into the brain to help uncover the mysteries of human performance, behavior, illness, and disease in a way that was simply not possible even a generation ago." said Daniel Gallucci, Chief Innovation Officer and Co-Founder.

This partnership with Canada's National Research Council IRAP program and Dalhousie University's BIOTIC Research Centre, has enabled Nurosene to begin preliminary research validation on brain activity elicited through their Nuro App. These modern brain imaging techniques enable us to dive deeper by looking at the structure and function of the brain in real time.

This research is allowing us to provide an objective measurement of brain activity through functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI), where we can non-invasively image changes in blood flow throughout the brain during the performance of tasks that mimic those in the Nuro App. These scans are able to provide us with a better understanding of the brain-based biological underpinnings of health and disease, as well support with the future direction of the Nuro App.

We will continue this research project through additional validation and research studies as we continue to evolve and enhance the Nuro App.

About Nurosene

Nurosene is a healthtech company focused on delivering innovative AI-based technology solutions that support mental performance and wellness. Our mission is to build healthier, more productive brains by leveraging our cutting-edge technology. Our world-renowned team and partners are disrupting traditional mental wellness treatments and are positioned at the forefront of critical research and innovations. NetraMark, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nurosene Health Inc., is providing proprietary next-generation AI solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across the spectrum of disease.

www.nurosene.com

