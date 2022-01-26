Nurosene Health Inc. Reports 2021 Annual Financial Results and Provides Shareholder Update

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Nurosene Health Inc. ("Nurosene" or the "Company") (CSE: MEND) (Frankfurt: 8TV) (OTC: MNNDF), a healthtech company focused on building a generation of better brains, today reported fiscal results for the year ended September 30, 2021, and is providing shareholders with an update on its operational accomplishments to date.

Fiscal Year 2021 and Subsequent Operational Updates

Successfully closed an oversubscribed initial public offering and began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the ticker symbol "MEND", with gross proceeds of $9.2 million ;

; Launch of the Company's Mobile Application, "Nuro", including the release on Android and iOS, designed to help users build better brain health;

Appointed Joseph Loren as VP of Engineering to lead the Company's in house software engineering team to pursue the ongoing development efforts of the Company's Mobile Application;

as VP of Engineering to lead the Company's in house software engineering team to pursue the ongoing development efforts of the Company's Mobile Application; Developed an advisory council of thought leaders with unique and diverse expertise in the areas of technology, medicine and athletics.

Subsequent to the Quarter:

Appointed Chief Operating Officer George Achilleos to the role of President to support the execution of Nurosene's overall strategy;

to the role of President to support the execution of Nurosene's overall strategy; Completion of the acquisition of NetraMark, a pharmatech company, to capitalize on the synergies between both companies and to pursue business opportunities in the life sciences and other sectors.

Appointed Mark Smithyes , an accomplished and transformational leader, as President of NetraMark to drive the pursuit of business opportunities

For the full Q4 Annual Financial Report and the related management's discussion and analysis, please visit the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

About Nurosene

Nurosene provides individuals with tools and technology that empower them to take control of their mental wellness. Our mission is to build the next generation of better, healthier brains by leveraging technological advancements in AI. With our team of experts and partners, Nurosene is positioned at the leading edge of critical research and innovations, striving to disrupt traditional mental wellness treatments.

For more information, visit www.nurosene.com .

About NetraMark

NetraMark Corp., an AI and pharma-tech company, has developed proprietary solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. These solutions allow them to leverage small to large data sets in order to optimize clinical trials and drug development. This is accomplished by providing a superior understanding of their patient populations and these insights are also used to develop new drugs and nutraceuticals. NetraMark is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nurosene Health Inc.

For more information, visit www.netramark.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation which is based upon Nurosene's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. Specifically, this news release contains forward looking statements relating to, among others, activities of the Company's and its Financial Results for the fourth quarter and the 2021 Financial Year.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Nurosene does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Nurosene to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Nurosene Final Long Form Prospectus dated May 20, 2021 and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended September 30, 2021 ("MD&A"), and filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The risk factors and other factors noted in Nurosene Final Long Form Prospectus and MD&A could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nurosene Health Inc.

For further information: Blake Sing, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected]; (416) 859 8838