Nurosene Health Inc. Commences Trading on the CSE

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Nurosene Health Inc. ("Nurosene" or the "Company") (CSE: MEND) is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") today, June 9th, 2021, under the ticker symbol "MEND".

"We are excited to embark on this journey following the successful completion of our initial public offering. As a Company listed on the CSE, we are excited for the opportunity to increase engagement with the investment community and share our vision aimed at improving mental wellness and overall brain health. We look forward to executing on our objectives as we continue to build towards our mission to build a generation of healthier brains," said Ranj Bath, CEO of Nurosene.

About Nurosene

Nurosene Health Inc. is a technology-driven wellness company focused on providing healthy habits focused on the mind, body and brain to improve your daily mental wellness and overall brain health. Nurosene has launched its Mobile Application, which provides users with habit-forming strategies, along with a line of proprietary nutraceutical supplements which have been formulated to support a healthy life through targeting specific cell structures and their inherent functions. The Company is based in Toronto, Ontario.

For further information visit: www.nurosene.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, which are based upon Nurosene's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Specifically, this news release contains forward looking information relating to trading of the Common Shares on the CSE, the Company's engagement with investors going forward, among others.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Nurosene does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Nurosene to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Nurosene Final Prospectus dated May 20, 2021 and filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The assumptions, risk factors and other factors noted in Nurosene Final Prospectus could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nurosene Health Inc.

For further information: Blake Sing, Chief Financial Officer | [email protected] | (416) 859-8838