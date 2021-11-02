Nurosene Extracts Scientific Data from Nuro App Users Utilizing Netra-AI

Nuro App data demonstrates precise relationship between nutrition, sleep, and stress

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Nurosene Health Inc. ("Nurosene" or the "Company") (CSE: MEND) (Frankfurt: 8TV) (OTC: MNNDF), a healthtech company focused on building a generation of better brains, announces preliminary data findings from the Nuro App user population, leveraging the power of recently acquired NetraMark and its progressive AI technology, "Netra AI".

NetraAI is designed to create valuable insights by reducing noise and extracting valuable explainable insights, even from small datasets. Through an initial analysis via NetraAI, several subtypes of stress were identified; one of them being strongly correlated with gastrointestinal issues and poor diet, while another was characterized by sleep and specifically Dysania, a chronic condition resulting in the inability to wake. Some of these subgroups are driven by statistically significant self-reported psychological stress. Further subtypes have been identified in these initial findings but will require deeper investigation through additional data collection and analyses.

"I'm extremely excited by Netramark's preliminary discoveries around individualized stress and related sleep patterns from the app data. This puts us on the path to go beyond the science of stress to really figuring out the dynamic nature of stress and how to address these issues with combative data-driven solutions," said Daniel Gallucci, a functional neurologist, brain researcher, and co-founder of Nurosene. "The world doesn't need another research paper on stress, relevant hormones, or it's chronic impact on the brain. What the world needs is a better understanding of what stress is for you, and what you need to do about it."

NetraMark has been developing advanced innovations designed to learn from real world data. This tech includes a novel machine intelligence methodology that creates clean data sets which can be used for insight generation by known machine learning methods, like deep neural networks. These preliminary findings build the foundation to shape the Nuro App into a tool that will service users at an individual level with precision. The noise inherent in real world data, as collected by apps, watches, and other tech, is a recognized problem. These initial analyses demonstrate the exceptional ability NetraAI has to tame and learn from real world data.

"It is great to see the Nuro App's ability to collect meaningful data that can be used to generate precise models through machine intelligence. However, it was a thrill to see NetraAI begin to map out the user population of the app into precise subgroups. The fusion of these two technologies will allow us to not only help our users improve themselves, but will open up insights into human health that can drive the development of therapeutics," said Dr. Joseph Geraci, PhD, Nurosene CSO, and Founder of Netramark. "The precision that the NetraAI engine provides is going to allow us to modulate the Nuro app user's health and wellbeing with great efficacy. NetraAI represents a new way to handle real world data so that each user is treated in a special way along their own unique health journey."

About Nurosene

Nurosene provides individuals with tools and technology that empower them to take control of their mental wellness. Our mission is to build the next generation of better, healthier brains by leveraging technological advancements in AI. With our team of experts and partners, Nurosene is positioned at the leading edge of critical research and innovations, striving to disrupt traditional mental wellness treatments.

For more information, visit www.nurosene.com.

About NetraMark

NetraMark Corp., an AI and pharma-tech company, has developed proprietary solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. These solutions allow them to leverage small to large data sets in order to optimize clinical trials and drug development. This is accomplished by providing a superior understanding of their patient populations and these insights are also used to develop new drugs and nutraceuticals. NetraMark is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nurosene Health Inc.

For more information, visit www.nurosene.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation which is based upon Nurosene's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. Specifically, this news release contains forward looking statements relating to, among others, activities of the Company's activities in partnership with NetraMark, growth and other initiatives thereto.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Nurosene does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Nurosene to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Nurosene Final Long Form Prospectus dated May 20, 2021 and filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The risk factors and other factors noted in Nurosene Final Long Form Prospectus could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

