Nurosene Enters Into Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Growth Into Mass Retail

TORONTO, June 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Nurosene Health Inc. ("Nurosene" or the "Company") (CSE: MEND), a health-tech company focused on mental wellness, today announced a strategic partnership to support the Company with distribution of its nutraceutical supplements nationally across mass retail.

This agreement provides Nurosene with access to full-service major retail distribution and in-market executional support. The partner operates in five verticals designed to support its clients' total go-to-market needs while working synergistically from idea through in-market execution. Leveraging over 40+ years of market intelligence, this partnership should translate to Nurosene products being easily accessible to all Americans, striving for better brain health.

The partnership will aim to deliver significant, incremental value to Nurosene through strategically advantaged consumer, category, and retail insights, as well as a focus on driving Nurosene's products across various brick and mortar opportunities with leading retailers such as Whole Foods, Vitamin Shoppe, GNC, Walgreens and CVS.

"This partnership could not be more synergistic,'' says Ranj Bath CEO Nurosene. "We are ready to offer our nutraceuticals into the retail market with fortitude, which will help us broaden our reach and provide easy access for consumers."

The global supplement market is expected to reach $298 billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for dietary supplements estimated at US$170.4 billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$298.5 billion by 20271.

"The Nurosene line of supplements have been developed using a systems integrative approach, in which the individual components are assessed on how they work together," said Dan Gallucci, CIO of Nurosene. "We have taken an evolutionary approach, our products are designed to bring you back to a place that nature intended."

Nuro Drive is designed to help improve mental acuity, focus and energy and Nuro Restore is designed to help recover, repair and restore both the body and brain.

Nutraceutical Supplements Available at:

shop.nurosene.com

About Nurosene

Nurosene provides individuals with tools and technology that empower them to take control of their mental wellness. Its mission is to build the next generation of better, healthier brains by leveraging technological advancements in AI and machine learning. With its team of experts and partners, Nurosene is positioned at the leading edge of critical research and innovations, striving to disrupt traditional mental wellness treatments. The company is based in Toronto, Ontario.

For more information, visit www.nurosene.com

