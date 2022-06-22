NUROSENE ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT WITH TAYLORED BIOTHERAPEUTICS TO EVALUATE CLINICAL TRIAL RESULTS

Nurosene, via its wholly owned subsidiary NetraMark, will utilize its advanced AI solutions to validate Taylored Biotherapeutics platform technology and help create the optimal clinical trial design for their Phase 3 program.

TORONTO, June 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Nurosene Health Inc. ("Nurosene" or the "Company") (CSE: MEND) (Frankfurt: 8TV) (OTC: MNNDF), a healthtech company focused on delivering innovative AI-based technology solutions for mental performance and wellness, enters into a Master Service Agreement with Taylored Biotherapeutics ("Taylored"), an early-stage biotechnology company focused on developing safe and effective microbial based therapies, or 'psychobiotics', to treat mental illness.

As part of the MSA, a fixed fee-based Scope of Work (SOW) has been agreed to, whereby Taylored will utilize Nurosene's NetraAI technology to evaluate clinical trial results.

"The exciting work that is happening at Taylored Biotherapeutics approaches mental health via the gut microbiome, which generates complex data sets for heterogeneous patient populations. This makes our NetraAI the perfect platform to support their AI pipeline as they advance through their clinical trials. We are looking forward to partnering with the team from Taylored to advance their efforts," said Dr. Joseph Geraci, Chief Scientific Officer.

Nurosene, via its wholly owned subsidiary NetraMark, has developed a new paradigm for AI by using new biologically inspired methods to move us from machines that simply learn what we ask them to learn, to machines that teach us about disease and generate novel ways to stratify and treat patients. Taylored Biotherapeutics will be utilizing this Explainable Artificial Intelligence (XAI) to help validate their platform technology and create the optimal clinical trial design for their clinical trial programs.

"NetraMark brings the level of AI sophistication we need to take our platform technology to the next level," says Valarie Taylor, CEO of Taylored Biotherapeutics.

Taylored Biotherapeutics has developed a breakthrough technology platform to engineer live bacterial strains to treat complex mental health conditions. The findings from this project will be essential to stratify the response to fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) and evaluate the efficacy of this treatment in a bipolar disorder depression patient cohort.

The MSA was signed on June 20, 2022 and will be effective from this date ("Effective Date") and shall continue thereafter until terminated.

About Taylored Biotherapeutics

Taylored Biotherapeutics is a bio-entrepreneurial company focused on developing safe and effective microbial based therapies, or 'psychobiotics', to treat mental illness. We take a human first, patient informed approach to create a precision medicine product. Our only focus is on improving the treatment options available for those with mental illness. For more information go to: https://www.tayloredbio.com/ .

About Nurosene

Nurosene is an AI healthtech company focused on addressing both acute and non-acute brain-centric conditions. We have developed an ecosystem of innovative products that directly support brain-related conditions. Our world-renowned team and partners are disrupting traditional mental wellness treatments and are positioned at the forefront of critical research and innovations. NetraMark, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nurosene Health Inc., is providing proprietary next-generation AI solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across the spectrum of disease.

For more information, visit www.nurosene.com .

