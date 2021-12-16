NUROSENE CSO AWARDED FOR RESEARCH ON PLACEBO RESPONSE RELATED TO MENTAL HEALTH

Nurosene's Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Joseph Geraci PhD, was recently recognized with an award for his work on placebo response from the International Society for CNS Clinical Trials and Methodology (ISCTM).

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Nurosene Health Inc. ("Nurosene" or the "Company") (CSE: MEND) (Frankfurt: 8TV) (OTC: MNNDF), a healthtech company focused on building a generation of better brains, is pleased to announce that Dr. Joseph Geraci, Chief Scientific Officer of Nurosene, alongside renowned researcher Dr. Robert Morlock, received the International Society for CNS Clinical Trials and Methodology (ISCTM) 2021 Autumn Conference Distinguished Research Award, for their work on placebo response in mental health.

"Clinical trials in mental health are extremely difficult due to the existence of a multitude of subtypes, and a high placebo response. Dr. Morlock was an amazing collaborator to help us achieve this honor. Our approach may have the potential to allow medications and devices that would otherwise fail to reach patients that need them most, including psychedelics, traditional drugs, and apps," said Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Joseph Geraci.

Findings:

The research was able to identify a greater proportion of potential placebo (PBO) respondents even in those with lower levels of disease severity, allowing for more confidence when trying to establish a true signal of efficacy.

Nurosene's machine intelligence platform, NetraAI, is a cutting edge augmented intelligence platform driven by new advances in causal machine learning. The NetraAI platform provides explanations about why it arrives at its conclusions through an easy to use interactive interface. This system provides a platform for scientists to accelerate their research and more effectively stratify patients, in the development of new treatments.

"The PRPS is a carefully designed questionnaire and when combined with NetraAI is a unique assessment and platform to identify placebo responses. Together the PRPS and NetraAI have identified placebo responders in multiple trials and our latest work identifies the proportion of potential placebo responders across CNS conditions at various levels of disease severity. The potential to use the PRPS to identify placebo responders may have the ability to more clearly assess signal vs. noise, reduce time approval, and ultimately get new treatments to patients in need quickly and at a lower cost than traditional approaches," said Dr. Robert Morlock.

Link to research findings including a summary of the methodology and limitations: https://isctm.org/public_access/Autumn2021/Posters/Morlock_Poster.pdf

About Dr. Robert Morlock

Dr. Robert Morlock, PhD, is the Managing Director of YourCareChoice, a health services research consulting firm. Dr. Morlock has focused his research on placebo response. He has written and published an extensive amount of whitepapers. Prior to YourCareChoice, he held positions at Henry Ford Health System, Pfizer, and Biogen Idec. YourCareChoice holds the copyright for the PRPS.

About NetraMark

NetraMark Corp., an AI and pharma-tech company, has developed proprietary solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. These solutions allow them to leverage small to large data sets in order to optimize clinical trials and drug development. This is accomplished by providing a superior understanding of their patient populations and these insights are also used to develop new drugs and nutraceuticals. NetraMark is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nurosene Health Inc.

For more information, visit netramark.com.

About Nurosene

Nurosene provides individuals with tools and technology that empower them to take control of their mental wellness. Our mission is to build the next generation of better, healthier brains by leveraging technological advancements in AI. With our team of experts and partners, Nurosene is positioned at the leading edge of critical research and innovations, striving to disrupt traditional mental wellness treatments.

For more information, visit www.nurosene.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation which is based upon Nurosene's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. Specifically, this news release contains forward looking statements relating to, among others, activities of the Company's subsidiary, NetraMark – including its NetraAI technology - as well as growth and other initiatives related thereto, potential applications of the research, the ability of the research to help prevent clinical trial failure, and the potential uses and benefits of the PRPS.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Nurosene does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Nurosene to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Nurosene's Final Long Form Prospectus dated May 20, 2021 and filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The risk factors and other factors noted in Nurosene's Final Long Form Prospectus could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

