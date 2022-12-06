NUROSENE CHIEF SCIENCE OFFICER PRESENTS AT LEADING DRUG DEVELOPMENT FORUM

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Nurosene Health Inc. ("Nurosene" or the "Company") (CSE: MEND) (Frankfurt: 8TV) (OTC: MNNDF), a company focused on being a leader in the development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) / Machine Learning (ML) solutions developed by NetraMark (a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company) announces that Dr. Joseph Geraci, Nurosene's Chief Science Officer, will be participating in the Advancing Drug Development Forum on December 14th, 2022 in Boston, MA.

This event strives to attract and stimulate dialogue / networking with key opinion leaders in biotech and pharma, executive leadership, senior directors, consultants, and a close network of Contract Research Organizations (CROs) and Contract Development and Manufacturing Companies (CDMOs) to further explore together novel solutions, promising technology breakthroughs and hearing how the entrepreneurial industry leaders are introducing and incorporating novel approaches in small molecule drug development, changing timelines and ROIs. The Forum provides a great opportunity for Sponsors and other industry partners to learn about AI solutions for the Pharmaceutical industry.

Dr. Joseph Geraci will join Keith Parent, CEO of Court Square Group, in a panel discussion moderated by Forum Chair Roger Franchette entitled "Drowning in Data – Disruptive AI Technologies to Improve Development."

"I am very excited to participate in the Advancing Drug Development Forum panel discussion to share how different AI strategies can bring innovation to clinical trials be it from improving Sponsor visibility into their patients or improving the regulatory submission process," said Dr. Joseph Geraci, Chief Scientific Officer of Nurosene.

Link to conference agenda and registration: https://advdrug.org/agenda-%26-registration

About Nurosene

Nurosene is a company focused on being a leader in the development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) / Machine Learning (ML) solutions developed by NetraMark (a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company) and targeted at the Pharmaceutical industry.

For further information: Josh Spiegel, President, NetraMark | [email protected] | 917-721-9033