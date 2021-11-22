Nurosene Appoints Seasoned Tech Executive and Philanthropist Kevin Taylor as Chairman of the Board

Nurosene appoints socially responsible and accomplished leader to bring his extensive expertise to support the growth of Nurosene

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Nurosene Health Inc. ("Nurosene" or the "Company") (CSE: MEND) (Frankfurt: 8TV) (OTC: MNNDF), a healthtech company focused on building a generation of better brains, today announced that Kevin Taylor has joined the Board of Directors of the Company and has been appointed the Chairman of the Board. Mr. Taylor joins a strong board and advisory committee, including Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps.

"We are very honored to have Kevin join as the Chairman of our board. Kevin's breadth of experience in helping to build and scale operations across major corporations will be invaluable as we grow Nurosene. His insights, network and guidance will be extremely helpful along this journey" said CEO of Nurosene, Ranj Bath.

Mr. Kevin Taylor is a seasoned executive with over 30 years of operating experience in Fortune 500 companies throughout North and South America. Mr. Taylor is currently the President and CEO of TEReI International Limited and was previously the President and General Manager of the carrier business of Nortel Networks Corporation ("Nortel") in the Caribbean and Latin American region responsible for $2B+ in revenue and 2000+ employees. Mr. Taylor graduated from Harvard Business School TGMP and received a Bachelor of Engineering - Science from the University of Western Ontario. Mr. Taylor acts as a director on a select number of public companies.

Mr. Taylor not only brings operational experience but personal life experience. Mental health is a very topical subject for Mr. Taylor, as he has witnessed first hand the struggles sadly losing his beloved wife and brother. Mr. Taylor has dedicated a significant amount of time mentoring and counselling with individuals who have found themselves in similar situations.

"Nurosene is a company that is going to have a significant impact on the world. I am truly honored to be joining the team and helping them execute their mission. Mental health is a problem that is only getting worse and I am excited about the opportunity to get into this space further, to help. Nurosene has had support from many athletes and celebrities, including Nick Jonas, which will bring the attention the company deserves. I have spent extensive years of my life on various boards and look forward to bringing this knowledge to Nurosene." - said Mr. Kevin Taylor.

Kevin Taylor will come onto the Board of Directors and take over the duties from the current Chairman of the Board, Mark Smithyes, who has resigned from the Board. Mark Smithyes recently joined Nurosene in a full time operational role. We want to thank Mark for his time and contributions on the Nurosene Board of Directors.

About Nurosene

Nurosene provides individuals with tools and technology that empower them to take control of their mental wellness. Our mission is to build the next generation of better, healthier brains by leveraging technological advancements in AI. With our team of experts and partners, Nurosene is positioned at the leading edge of critical research and innovations, striving to disrupt traditional mental wellness treatments.

For more information, visit www.nurosene.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation which is based upon Nurosene's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. Specifically, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to the Board of Directors of Nurosene and the appointment of Mr. Kevin Taylor as Chairman of the Board.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Nurosene does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Nurosene to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Nurosene's Final Long Form Prospectus dated May 20, 2021 and filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The risk factors and other factors noted in Nurosene's Final Long Form Prospectus could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nurosene Health Inc.

For further information: Blake Sing, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected], KCSA Strategic Communications: Valter Pinto, Managing Director, [email protected], (212) 896-1254

