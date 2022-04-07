NUROSENE APPOINTS SEASONED FINANCIAL EXECUTIVE GINO DEMICHELE TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

TORONTO, April. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Nurosene Health Inc. ("Nurosene" or the "Company") (CSE: MEND) (Frankfurt: 8TV) (OTC: MNNDF), a healthtech company focused on delivering innovative AI derived technology solutions for mental performance and wellness, appoints Gino DeMichele to the Board of Directors.

"I am honoured to join an organization with a vision and solution that directly addresses the widespread issues of burnout, stress and mental wellness." said Mr. DeMichele.

Mr. DeMichele currently serves as the President and Chief Executive Officer of A2 Capital Management Inc., a private merchant banking and trading operation active since 2006. Prior to this, Mr. DeMichele was Vice President and Senior Investment Advisor at Various Canadian brokerage firms from 1994 to 2013. He has been engaged in global financial markets since 1992 and brings 30 years of finance, public and private equity, merger and acquisition expertise.

About Nurosene

Nurosene is a healthtech company focused on delivering innovative AI-based technology solutions that support mental performance and wellness. Our mission is to build healthier, more productive brains by leveraging our cutting-edge technology. Our world-renowned team and partners are disrupting traditional mental wellness treatments and are positioned at the forefront of critical research and innovations. Further, NetraMark, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nurosene Health Inc., provides proprietary next-generation AI solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across the spectrum of disease.

For more information, visit www.nurosene.com .

