NUROSENE APPOINTS NEUROSURGEON DR. DOUGLAS JAMES COOK AS CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Nurosene Health Inc . ("Nurosene" or the "Company") (CSE: MEND) (Frankfurt: 8TV) (OTC: MNNDF), a company focused on the development of AI-Healthtech solutions for the Health and Wellness, Neurodegenerative and Oncology markets, appoints renowned neurosurgeon, Douglas James (D.J.) Cook as Chief Medical Officer.

D.J. Cook MD, PhD is a neurosurgeon and neuroscientist at Queen's University where he is Division Head and Chair of Neurosurgery. Dr. Cook completed his MD, PhD and residency at the University of Toronto and undertook fellowship training at Stanford University in Cerebrovascular and Skull Base Surgery. Dr. Cook's present research is focused on the development of predictive imaging, physiological and behavioural biomarkers in stroke and traumatic brain injury. His work includes the use of multi-sequence MRI analysis using artificial intelligence algorithms to derive novel insights into mechanisms of disease and to monitor recovery and therapy. Throughout his career, Dr. Cook has utilized research methodologies to validate and model therapeutic strategies in stroke and traumatic brain injury with numerous industry partners. This work has led to the refinement and/or translation of novel therapies to clinical trials. His work has been published in numerous peer reviewed journals including Nature and Science Translational Medicine. He holds peer reviewed funding from NSERC and CIHR.

"Dr. Cook's experience will play a pivotal role in the development and roll out of both the Nuro App and our Netra AI technology. We continue to demonstrate our commitment to the evolution of our leadership team with the key individuals necessary to help us achieve our corporate objectives. We are honoured to have Dr. Cook join our leadership team." - CEO of Nurosene, George Achilleos.

"I am looking forward to working with Nurosene in its further development of the analytical capabilities and user experience for the Nuro App and Netramark technology to illuminate novel insights from user derived data. It's an exciting prospect to work with a team that includes several innovative minds from a diverse academic and industry background," said Dr. Cook.

"The addition of Dr. Cook will augment our capabilities in a significant way in order to deliver a superior product experience for our customers, especially in the pharmaceutical space." said Dr. Joseph Geraci, CSO of Nurosene and Founder of NetraMark.

About Nurosene

Nurosene is a company focused on the development of AI-Healthtech solutions for the Health and Wellness, Neurodegenerative and Oncology markets We have developed an ecosystem of innovative products that directly support brain-related conditions. Our world- renowned team and partners are disrupting traditional mental wellness treatments and are positioned at the forefront of critical research and innovations. NetraMark, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nurosene Health Inc., is providing proprietary next-generation AI solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across the spectrum of disease.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation including statements regarding Dr. Cook's role with the development of the Nuro App and Netra AI technology and its analytical capabilities and user experience and our ability to deliver a superior product experience to customers which are based upon Nurosene's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact.Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Nurosene does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Nurosene to predict all such factors.

When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Nurosene's Final Long Form Prospectus dated May 20, 2021 and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended September 30, 2021 ("MD&A"), and filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The risk factors and other factors noted in Nurosene's Final Long Form Prospectus and MD&A could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nurosene Health Inc.

For further information: Jaime Hackett, [email protected], 647.223.7165