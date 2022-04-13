NUROSENE ANNOUNCES RESEARCH PARTNERSHIP IN ONCOLOGY WITH THE ONTARIO INSTITUTE FOR CANCER RESEARCH

Nurosene will utilize its powerful AI platform to leverage genome sequencing data in pancreatic cancer from the Ontario Institute for Cancer Research (OICR) to identify biomarkers that could help clinicians identify optimal medications for patients suffering with the disease.

TORONTO, April 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Nurosene Health Inc . ("Nurosene" or the "Company") (CSE: MEND) (Frankfurt: 8TV) (OTC: MNNDF), a healthtech company focused on delivering innovative AI-based technology solutions for mental performance and wellness announces partnership, via its wholly owned subsidiary NetraMark Corp. ("NetraMark"), with the Ontario Institute for Cancer Research (OICR), a collaborative research institute that conducts and enables high-impact translational cancer research. The effort will focus on pancreatic cancer, a global therapeutics market worth an estimated USD $2.59 billion.1

The goal of the project is to identify genetic biomarkers related to pancreatic cancer. The results from this research will provide clinicians an understanding on how to best target the disease and which medication is optimal for each patient, supporting the advancement of precision medicine. Each year, more than 14 million people worldwide are diagnosed with cancer and more than 8 million people die from the disease.2 Pancreatic cancer is particularly insidious with a 5-year survival rate of just 10%.3

"Applying our technology to identify biomarkers in pancreatic cancer adds to our existing efforts in oncology. We are excited to now be working with OICR on this important project that has the potential to have a significant impact on survival rates. This data can be further utilized to discover new therapeutic products in oncology with our current partners," said Nurosene's Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Joseph Geraci.

Nurosene's powerful technology represents a new paradigm of machine learning, moving from machines that rely on human-generated labels to causal machine learning that teaches us about disease and how to best treat individual patients. The technology allows physicians and scientists to have a deep connection with the models generated so that their expertise is optimised. Nurosene's AI platform thrives with smaller data sets and heterogeneous patient populations like cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, inflammation, psychiatric disorders, and ageing. In addition to biomarker identification, this technology will be used to accelerate new drug discovery and to prevent clinical trial failure via precise patient stratification for drug efficacy, adverse events, and placebo response.

About Ontario Institute for Cancer Research (OICR)

The Ontario Institute for Cancer Research (OICR) is a collaborative research institute that conducts and enables high-impact translational cancer research. We help to accelerate the development of discoveries for patients around the world while maximizing the economic benefit of this research for the people of Ontario.

About Nurosene

Nurosene is a healthtech company focused on delivering innovative AI-based technology solutions that support mental performance and wellness. Our mission is to build healthier, more productive brains by leveraging our cutting-edge technology. Our world-renowned team and partners are disrupting traditional mental wellness treatments and are positioned at the forefront of critical research and innovations. NetraMark, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nurosene Health Inc., is providing proprietary next-generation AI solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across the spectrum of disease.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation which is based upon Nurosene's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. Specifically, this news release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among others, activities of the Company's research through a partnership between the Company's wholly owned subsidiary NetraMark and the Ontario Institute for Cancer Research, potential results, uses and the impact of the research including the identification of treatments and drugs, the importance of the research, possible enhancements to our technology, growth, and other initiatives thereto.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Nurosene does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Nurosene to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Nurosene's Final Long Form Prospectus dated May 20, 2021 and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended September 30, 2021 ("MD&A"), and filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The risk factors and other factors noted in Nurosene's Final Long Form Prospectus and MD&A could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

