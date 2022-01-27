Nurosene Announces Research Partnership designed to Accelerate and Identify Novel Drug Candidates for its IP Portfolio

Nurosene, alongside MitoCanada, MITO2i and the University of Toronto, pursue innovative research into mitochondrial gene risk for patients with neurodegenerative and neuropsychiatric diseases.

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Nurosene Health Inc. ("Nurosene" or the "Company") (CSE: MEND) (Frankfurt: 8TV) (OTC: MNNDF), a healthtech company focused on building a generation of better brains, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, NertraMark Corp. ("NetraMark"), was selected by Mitacs Inc., alongside the MitoCanada Foundation, Mitochondrial Innovation Initiative ("MITO2i") and The University of Toronto, to conduct research into mitochondrial genetics in neurodegenerative and neuropsychiatric diseases.

"This research is critical for patients because it will enhance Nurosene's proprietary machine intelligence, allow us to fast-track the identification of novel and commercially viable drug candidates, and accelerate the build of our drug IP portfolio. Furthermore, this will enhance Nurosene's clinical trial AI offering, which de-risks clinical trials for the Pharma industry," said Nurosene's CSO, Dr. Joseph Geraci.

Nurosene was chosen based on the positive results from earlier research completed at the University of Toronto, at Dr. Ana C. Andreazza's lab, utilizing NetraMark's NetraAI (Choi et al, J Psychiatr Res, 2021). This research demonstrated the capabilities of NetraAI machine learning to segregate complex patient populations. The study was able to reveal critical insights with regards to mental health and the role that mitochondria play. The result of the earlier collaboration, which used NetraMark's NetraAI technology, explored the interplay between mitochondrial function and psychiatric disorders, was recently published here: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0022395621005100

"Mitochondria are complex organelles providing crucial energy for our body's cells to work. This level of complexity requires sophisticated models and strong partnerships to fully uncover the role of mitochondria in health and disease. Partnering with NetraMark and MitoCanada will bring AI expertise and enable it to effectively translate knowledge back to health care workers and clinicians." - Dr. Ana C. Andreazza, Professor of Pharmacology and Toxicology, University of Toronto and Scientific Director of MITO2i.

This new research is designed to provide insights into how mitochondrial function influences disease severity and progression of patients with neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders, with possible applications in disease management, treatment and patients' quality of life, and improve the effectiveness of Nurosene's Nuro app in providing precision insights to its users.

This research will be conducted by PhD student, Jaehyoung Choi at the University of Toronto under the supervision of renowned professor Dr. Ana C. Andreazza, Nurosene's Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Joseph Geraci and the support of both Mitacs and the MitoCanada Foundation.

"MitoCanada has a long history of supporting mitochondrial research in Canada. We are proud to work with our partners, MITO2i and NetraMark as well as Mitacs on this exciting research initiative, to develop a mitochondrial gene risk profile for patients with neurodegenerative diseases. This project sets the stage to further our understanding of mitochondrial dysfunction and has the potential to greatly impact the health and quality of life of Canadians." - Kate Murray, CEO and President of MitoCanada.

"Mitacs is pleased to support this important collaboration between the University of Toronto, MitoCanada, MITO2i, and NetraMark which will conduct important research into the impact that mitochondria have on health and disease. It is our hope that this work will unlock important knowledge that will be useful to clinicians working in this field." – John Hepburn, CEO, Mitacs.

About MitoCanada

The MitoCanada Foundation is a federally incorporated not for profit organization dedicated to ensuring all lives are powered by healthy mitochondria. Every day, the foundation works to increase awareness of mitochondrial disease, ensure access to diagnostic tests that facilitate early and accurate diagnosis, develop clinical care models to offer hope and protect quality of life, and supports patient-oriented research to enhance the basic understanding of mitochondrial health and disease.

To learn more about the foundation, please visit https://mitocanada.org

About MITO2i

Mitochondrial Innovation Initiative (MITO2i) is a Strategic Initiative of the University of Toronto, which is developing awareness, alignment and integration in mitochondrial health and disease. MITO2i brings together a network of researchers, clinicians, patients and advocates, academic institutions, NGOs and industry partners working together with a common mission - to transform our understanding of the role of mitochondria in human health and disease.

To learn more about MITO2i, please visit our website: www.mito2i.ca

About Mitacs

Mitacs is a national, not-for-profit organization that has designed and delivered research and training programs in Canada for 20 years. Working with an extensive network of postsecondary partners, and both federal and provincial governments, we build collaborations that support industrial and social innovation in Canada. Mitacs has worked with thousands of private sector and not-for-profit organizations as well as 78 universities and 77 college, CÉGEP and polytechnic partners to fuel strategic relationships that power Canadian innovation excellence.

To learn more about the organization, please visit https://www.mitacs.ca/en

About Nurosene

Nurosene provides individuals with tools and technology that empower them to take control of their mental wellness. Our mission is to build the next generation of better, healthier brains by leveraging technological advancements in AI. With our team of experts and partners, Nurosene is positioned at the leading edge of critical research and innovations, striving to disrupt traditional mental wellness treatments.

For more information, visit www.nurosene.com .

About NetraMark

NetraMark Corp., an AI and pharma-tech company, has developed proprietary solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. These solutions allow them to leverage small to large data sets in order to optimize clinical trials and drug development. This is accomplished by providing a superior understanding of their patient populations and these insights are also used to develop new drugs and nutraceuticals. NetraMark is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nurosene Health Inc.

For more information, visit netramark.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation which is based upon Nurosene's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. Specifically, this news release contains forward looking statements relating to, among others, activities of the Company's research activities in partnership with MitoCanada, MITO2i and the University of Toronto, potential results, uses and the impact of the research including the identification of drug candidates and acceleration of a drug IP portfolio, the importance of the research, possible enhancements to our technology and clinical trial AI offering, growth and other initiatives related thereto.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Nurosene does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Nurosene to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Nurosene Final Long Form Prospectus dated May 20, 2021 and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended September 30, 2021 ("MD&A"), and filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The risk factors and other factors noted in Nurosene Final Long Form Prospectus and MD&A could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

