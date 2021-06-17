Nurosene Announces Launch of Precision Nutraceutical Supplements Designed to Build Better Brains

Nurosene launches E-commerce platform featuring its Nuro Drive and Nuro Restore products that play an essential role in mental wellness

TORONTO, June 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Nurosene Health Inc. ("Nurosene" or the "Company")(CSE: MEND) a health-tech company focused on building a generation of better brains today announced the launch of its E-commerce platform featuring its proprietary line of precision nutraceutical supplements: shop.nurosene.com .

The first two products available are Nuro Drive and Nuro Restore. When taken together they have been shown to increase energy levels, reduce stress, and improve sleep. These supplements are the result of years of clinical research by Daniel Gallucci, the company's Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer.

"Our supplements represent Nurosene's unique approach to developing nutraceuticals designed to impact targeted functions that make for a healthier mind and body," said Daniel Gallucci. "As we are coming out of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Nurosene anticipates an increased emphasis on mental wellness and overall well-being."

Daniel has worked as a functional neurologist and researcher for over 20 years honing his treatments that focus on the brain and body. He has an extensive history of working with high profile professional and amateur athletes, as well as patients with a variety of complex neurological conditions and traumatic brain injuries. Due to the nature of functional neurology, to date his work has been confined to private, highly specialized clinical environments. Seeing first-hand the limitations of private centers, both in access and cost, Daniel was committed to finding a better way than the traditional clinical model. Nurosene was born as an initiative to digitize his unique approach to brain health and full-body wellness to the community at scale and without prohibitive cost.

Nuro Drive is made with a proprietary blend that includes a combination of PQQ and CoQ10 and supporting ingredients that have the unique ability to aid in the production and utilization of new mitochondria. It aims to help individuals achieve harmony by targeting specific structures and their inherent function at the cellular level. Nuro Restore is designed to aid in the recovery, repair, and restoration of the body and brain. It serves as an essential tool to help individuals cope with increasing body, brain, and social stress levels.

Bill Tyler, the Company's VP of Sales with thirty years of experience in pharmaceuticals and supplements, added: "We are thrilled to launch the first two products in our foundational line of precision nutraceuticals. With our online store now active, we look forward to expanding consumer access to our unique products that are specially curated to aid and improve mental well-being and overall health."

*The statements contained in this press release have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The Company's products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

About Nurosene

Nurosene provides individuals with tools and technology that empower them to take control of their mental wellness. Our mission is to build the next generation of better, healthier brains by leveraging technological advancements in AI and machine learning. With our team of experts and partners, Nurosene is positioned at the leading edge of critical research and innovations, striving to disrupt traditional mental wellness treatments. The company is based in Toronto, Ontario.

For more information, visit www.nurosene.com | shop.nurosene.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation which is based upon Nurosene's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect," "likely," "may," "will," "should," "intend," "anticipate," "potential," "proposed", "estimate," and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may," "would," or "will," happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. Specifically, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to, among others, the sale of Nurosene's products, and the impact and efficacy of Nurosene's products.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Nurosene does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Nurosene to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the assumptions, risk factors and other cautionary statements in Nurosene Final Long Form Prospectus dated May 20, 2021 and filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The risk factors and other factors noted in Nurosene Final Long Form Prospectus could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nurosene Health Inc.

For further information: Blake Sing, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected]; KCSA Strategic Communications: Valter Pinto, Managing Director, [email protected], (212) 896-1254