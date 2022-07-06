NUROSENE ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT WITH DENOVO BIOPHARMA LLC TO OPTIMIZE TREATMENT-RESISTANT DEPRESSION TRIAL

Denovo Biopharma will utilize NetraPlacebo, an award-winning technology designed to optimize clinical trials, to support their drug development for treatment-resistant depression.

TORONTO, July 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Nurosene Health Inc . ("Nurosene" or the "Company") (CSE: MEND) (Frankfurt: 8TV) (OTC: MNNDF), a healthtech company focused on delivering innovative AI-based technology solutions for mental performance and wellness, enters into a Master Services Agreement (MSA) with Denovo Biopharma LLC ("Denovo"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that uses novel biomarker approaches in personalized drug development.

A fixed fee based Scope of Work (SOW) has been agreed to, as part of the MSA, whereby NetraMark will aid in determining the factors driving both drug response and placebo response according to the variables included in the stratification models derived from the data collected by Denovo through the NetraAI technology.

"We are very pleased to be helping Denovo in their drug development efforts for treatment resistant depression. Our proprietary technology is able to inform clinical trials about drug efficacy, placebo response, and precision medicine. This ultimately helps patients get new treatments they require more quickly. Denovo's approach to biomarker-guided drug development is unique in the industry and expected to be synergistic with our technology," says Dr. Joseph Geraci, Chief Scientific Officer.

Denovo Biopharma has secured approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to begin a Phase IIb clinical trial of DB104 (liafensine) in individuals with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). The agreement will allow Denovo to tap into NetraMark's award winning NetraPlacebo solution which includes their proprietary Placebo Response Propensity Scale (PRPS) to support this trial. Nurosene announced the launch of this product in February. Link here.

"Our partnership with NetraMark adds their industry leading technology and expertise to our innovative, biomarker-guided drug development approach to drug development," says Dr. Larry Alphs, Senior Vice President, Denovo Biopharma LLC.

For more information on the clinical trial, please visit

https://www.clinicaltrialsarena.com/news/denovo-begin-depression-trial/

The MSA was signed on June 29, 2022 and will be effective from this date ("Effective Date") and shall continue thereafter until terminated.

About Denovo Biopharma LLC

Denovo Biopharma LLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that uses novel biomarker approaches to executes efficient clinical trials in targeted patient populations to optimize the probability of successful trials. Denovo has 8 late clinical stage drugs in its pipeline addressing major unmet medical needs in oncology and CNS diseases, most of which are first-in-class drugs with global rights. Its first biomarker-guided trial for its lead asset DB102 (enzastaurin) has completed enrollment of patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) in a Phase 3 clinical trial in the US and China, and enrollment is ongoing in a Phase 3 trial in glioblastoma (GBM). In addition to Denovo-discovered biomarkers for DB102 and DB104, Denovo also announced the discovery of a novel biomarker for its gene therapy program DB107 (Toca 511/Toca FC) for recurrent high-grade glioma.

For additional information, please visit www.denovobiopharma.com .

About Nurosene

Nurosene is an AI healthtech company focused on addressing both acute and non-acute brain-centric conditions. We have developed an ecosystem of innovative products that directly support brain-related conditions. Our world-renowned team and partners are disrupting traditional mental wellness treatments and are positioned at the forefront of critical research and innovations. NetraMark, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nurosene Health Inc., is providing proprietary next-generation AI solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across the spectrum of disease.

For more information, visit www.nurosene.com .

