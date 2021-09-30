Nurosene Adds NHL Star James van Riemsdyk to its Mental Health Advisory Council

Van Riesmdyk will serve as an advisor to help drive awareness around mental health, while facilitating the company's mission to make brain health solutions accessible for all.

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Nurosene Health Inc. ("Nurosene" or the "Company") (CSE: MEND) (Frankfurt: 8TV) (OTC: MNNDF), a healthtech company focused on building a generation of better brains, today announced that it has added National Hockey League player James van Riemsdyk to Nurosene's Mental Health Advisory Council. In this role, van Riemsdyk will serve as an advocate and champion bringing awareness to brain and mental health and help further the company's mission to make brain health tools accessible for all, particularly young American's playing hockey.

"We are excited to welcome James to our Nurosene Community as he brings incredible passion and insight to the many issues that must be addressed related to mental and brain health, '' said Ranj Bath, CEO of Nurosene. "Additionally, James, a leader and trailblazer in the hockey world, will bring a unique perspective based upon his personal experiences from hockey where there is a high frequency of high speed collisions. These insights will be powerful in helping transform how brain health is perceived and prioritized, in sport."

Van Riemsdyk is currently a left winger for the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers and previously played in the NHL for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

"I am excited to join Nurosene's Mental Health Advisory Council to drive awareness and reinforce the importance of prioritizing brain health, as it is core to our overall mental and physical well-being as humans," said van Riemsdyk. "As a professional hockey player, brain health has become increasingly prevalent as many in the sports industry, myself included, have felt an impact from concussions or other injuries that can greatly affect one's overall mental wellness. Nurosene's advanced technology and overall mission focusing on brain health is a huge step toward bridging these mental and physical health gaps."

Van Riemsdyk is originally from New Jersey, where he grew up playing hockey for local clubs. In 2007 he was drafted to the Flyers, played college ice hockey for the University of New Hampshire, and then made his NHL debut in 2009 with the Philadelphia professional team and was notably played for the Toronto Maple Leafs. In addition to his NHL career, van Riemsdyk proudly represented the United States at the 2014 Winter Olympics.

About Nurosene

Nurosene provides individuals with tools and technology that empower them to take control of their mental wellness. Our mission is to build the next generation of better, healthier brains by leveraging technological advancements in AI and machine learning. With our team of experts and partners, Nurosene is positioned at the leading edge of critical research and innovations, striving to disrupt traditional mental wellness treatments.

For more information, visit www.nurosene.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation which is based upon Nurosene's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. Specifically, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to the work of the Company's Mental Health Advisory council.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Nurosene does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Nurosene to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Nurosene Final Long Form Prospectus dated May 20, 2021 and filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The risk factors and other factors noted in Nurosene Final Long Form Prospectus could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nurosene Health Inc.

For further information: Blake Sing, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected], (416) 859-8838; KCSA Strategic Communications: Valter Pinto, Managing Director, [email protected], (212) 896-1254

Related Links

https://nurosene.com/

