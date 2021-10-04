Nurosene Adds Marketing and Healthcare Executive Raja Rajamannar as Honorary Advisor

Chief Marketing and Communications Officer and President of Healthcare at Mastercard will

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Nurosene Health Inc. ("Nurosene" or the "Company") (CSE: MEND) (Frankfurt: 8TV) (OTC: MNNDF), a healthtech company focused on building a generation of better brains, today announced that leading marketing and healthcare executive Raja Rajamannar, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer and President of Healthcare at Mastercard (NYSE: MA), has joined the Nurosene Advisory Board as an honorary advisor. In this role, Mr. Rajamannar will help provide incredible knowledge and guidance as the company aims to bring more brain and mental health tools to people all over the world. He will also serve as a mentor to the CEO.

"We are very fortunate to add Raja as an honorary advisor to our robust advisory team, as his deep-rooted marketing and corporate knowledge and unique healthcare experience at Mastercard and other healthcare companies like Humana, Anthem and Bon Secours Mercy Health," stated Ranj Bath, CEO of Nurosene. "Raja's insight will be invaluable to our team as we continue on our growth trajectory."

Mr. Rajamannar is an accomplished global business executive with more than 35 years of experience, the last eight of which have been with Mastercard in the role of Chief Marketing & Communications Officer and President of the healthcare business.

"I am personally pleased to join Nurosene as an honorary advisor and advise the management team of incredible industry experts and champions on a mission to make tools more accessible to anyone who is seeking mental health help," said Rajamannar. "Nurosene is blazing an innovative path to looking at brain and mental well-being in a way that we often look at other aspects of our overall health. I look forward to advising Ranj and his team to rethink how we approach mental health and its impact on predictive health in the future."

Prior to Mastercard, Raja served as Chief Transformation Officer at health insurance firm Anthem (formerly WellPoint), where he helped craft the company's new business direction and strategy, managed its Medicare Advantage business, and led large M&A initiatives for the company. He also served as Chief Innovation & Marketing Officer and Chief Executive of International Operations at Humana. Raja also serves on the board of Bon Secours Mercy Health.

Raja is recognized globally as a highly innovative and transformational leader with a deep expertise in Marketing, Data, and Digital technologies. Some of his recent accolades include: Global Marketer of the Year award by the World Federation of Advertisers, top 5 "World's Most Influential CMOs" by Forbes, top 10 "World's Most Innovative CMOs" by Business Insider, Grand Brand Genius Award by AdWeek and inductee to The CMO Club Hall of Fame. In addition, he has been recognized as one of AdWeek's most tech-savvy CMOs. He recently assumed the honorary role of President of the World Federation of Advertisers. Raja has also been recognized by ANA Educational Foundation as the Marketer of the Year in 2019.

About Nurosene

Nurosene provides individuals with tools and technology that empower them to take control of their mental wellness. Our mission is to build the next generation of better, healthier brains by leveraging technological advancements in AI and machine learning. With our team of experts and partners, Nurosene is positioned at the leading edge of critical research and innovations, striving to disrupt traditional mental wellness treatments.

For more information, visit www.nurosene.com .

