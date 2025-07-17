NUPGE leaders at Council of Federation to urge action in critical public sector staffing shortages

OTTAWA, ON, July 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Leaders of the National Union of Public and General employees (NUPGE) will be present at the upcoming Council of the Federation meeting of Canada's Premiers July-21-23, in Huntsville, Ontario.

NUPGE President Bert Blundon and Board members representing 425,000 workers across the country, will be on-site to call for urgent action on public sector staffing shortages.

Their presence underscores the vital role of public sector workers in delivering public services to Canadians in communities across the country.

"Public sector staffing has reached a crisis point across the country – after years of cuts, neglect and chronic understaffing," Blundon said. "Workers are burning out while trying to provide the vital services they are deeply committed to delivering. Enough is enough."

Blundon explained that ongoing cuts and lack of investment are harmful and short-sighted. "Canada is only as strong as the public service workers supporting people and helping to build strong, resilient communities across the country, from health professionals, educators, public safety officers, community workers, and so many more."

