Numinus Wellness Opens the Market

Numinus Wellness (TSX: NUMI ) helps people to heal and be well through the development and delivery of innovative mental health care and access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies. The Numinus model – including psychedelic production, research and clinic care – is at the forefront of a transformation aimed at healing rather than managing symptoms for depression, anxiety, trauma, pain and substance use. At Numinus, they are leading the integration of psychedelic-assisted therapies into mainstream clinical practice and building the foundation for a healthier society.

Learn more at www.numinus.com .

Date: Thursday, December 16, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: 120 Adelaide Street, W

