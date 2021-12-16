Numinus Wellness Opens the Market

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Payton Nyquvest, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) and his team joined Michael Kousaie, Vice-President, Strategy and Product Innovation, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.

TMX Group welcomes Numinus Wellness Inc. to Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:NUMI)

Numinus Wellness (TSX: NUMI) helps people to heal and be well through the development and delivery of innovative mental health care and access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies. The Numinus model – including psychedelic production, research and clinic care – is at the forefront of a transformation aimed at healing rather than managing symptoms for depression, anxiety, trauma, pain and substance use. At Numinus, they are leading the integration of psychedelic-assisted therapies into mainstream clinical practice and building the foundation for a healthier society.

