Numinus Wellness Announces Corporate Update

Michael Tan appointed Chief Executive Officer, with Payton Nyquvest appointed Executive Chair.

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF) (FSE: LR23), a mental healthcare company advancing traditional and innovative behavioral health treatments including safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, announces that Michael Tan has been appointed CEO of the Company, with Payton Nyquvest transitioning to the role of Executive Chair.

Michael Tan has been appointed CEO of the Company, succeeding Payton Nyquvest, who will transition to the role of Executive Chair. Michael joined Numinus as Chief Operating Officer in 2019, prior to its initial listing, and added the role of President to his responsibilities in 2022. Over the years, he has overseen the Company's operations, M&A activities, and organizational realignments. In his new role, Michael will prioritize strengthening Numinus' clinical research and practitioner training programs while aligning the Company's focus to better address emerging opportunities in mental health care. Before joining Numinus, Michael held senior leadership positions at organizations including the BC Liquor Distribution Branch, Hudson's Bay, Saks Fifth Avenue, and UPS.

"I am committed to leading Numinus forward and pursuing opportunities for growth where we can create meaningful impact," said Michael Tan, CEO of Numinus. "Our efforts will remain focused on advancing the areas of the business that show the most promise."

In his new role as Executive Chair, Payton Nyquvest will continue to play an active role in the Company, focusing on informing on corporate strategy, investor relations, and strategic partnerships. As a pioneer in the psychedelic therapy sector, Numinus will benefit from his extensive experience, network, and corporate finance acumen.

"As I transition from CEO to Executive Chair, I look forward to supporting the leadership team and contributing to the Company's ongoing priorities," added Payton Nyquvest.

The Company also announced that Allen Morishita has resigned from its Board of Directors. Allen has served on the Board since Numinus' inception, and the Company thanks him for his expert guidance and counsel.

About Numinus

Numinus Wellness Inc. (TSX: NUMI) helps people to heal and be well through the development and delivery of innovative mental health care and access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies. The Numinus model – technology-driven clinic support, clinical trial research and comprehensive practitioner training – is at the forefront of a transformation aimed at healing rather than managing symptoms of depression, anxiety, trauma, pain and substance use. At Numinus, we are leading the integration of psychedelic-assisted therapies into mainstream clinical practice and building the foundation for a healthier society.

Learn more at www.numinus.com

Forward-looking statements

Statements and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend" and statements that an event "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, and other risks that are set forth in our annual information form dated November 29, 2023, and available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. Numinus does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements even if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

