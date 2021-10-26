Numinus to Participate in Microdose Hosted Events: Psychedelic Capital and Wonderland: Miami

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSXV: NUMI), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, today announced that it will participate in two upcoming events hosted by Microdose:

Psychedelic Capital to be held virtually on Thursday, October 28, 2021 . Payton Nyquvest , Founder and CEO of Numinus, will present at 1:45 p.m. ET . To attend, please register here.

. , Founder and CEO of Numinus, will present at . To attend, please register here. Wonderland: Miami to be held at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, FL on November 8-9, 2021 . Mr. Nyquvest and Dr. Evan Lewis , Founder & Director of the Neurology Centre of Toronto , will give a presentation called Psychedelic Neurology in the Treatment of Trauma on Monday, November 8 at 4:40 p.m. ET . In addition, Sharan Sidhu , Science Officer & General Manager of Numinus, will participate in the Patent Wars panel on Tuesday, November 9 at 4:30 p.m. ET . To attend, please register here.

For more information about the events or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Numinus' management, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications at [email protected].

About Numinus

Numinus Wellness helps people to heal and be well through the development and delivery of innovative mental health care and access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies. The Numinus model – including psychedelic production, research and clinic care – is at the forefront of a transformation aimed at healing rather than managing symptoms for depression, anxiety, trauma, pain and substance use. At Numinus, we are leading the integration of psychedelic-assisted therapies into mainstream clinical practice and building the foundation for a healthier society.

Learn more at www.numinus.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements even if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Investor Contact: Jamie Kokoska, Vice President, Investor Relations; Media Contact: Annie Graf, KCSA Strategic Communications

