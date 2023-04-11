Numinus Launches new Clinic Licensing Platform, the Numinus Network, to Accelerate Expansion

Licensing model enables Numinus to scale with limited capital investment and overhead

Provides practitioners with an alternate model, allowing them to retain ownership of their practice and performance while leveraging Numinus patient protocols

New partnership with Healing Commercial Real Estate Inc. provides Numinus Network licensees with turn-key locations

VANCOUVER, BC, April 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, today announced that it has launched a new clinic licensing model, named the Numinus Network, offering independent practitioners the opportunity to own and operate their own clinic under the trusted Numinus Wellness brand through a licensing and services arrangement. As a leader in the mental health care space, Numinus has earned a reputation for delivering a high-quality model of care to its clients. With the launch of this new licensing model, Numinus seeks to expand access and bring its expertise to new regions across North America with reduced capital investment.

"We believe that we are on the verge of a significant shift in mental health care as psychedelic-assisted therapy is becoming more accessible, and Numinus wants to take a leading role in providing this important clinical care. The Numinus Network will allow us to work with practitioners who believe in the Numinus brand and protocols, but prefer greater independence in leading their team and practice," said Payton Nyquvest, Founder and CEO. "Through our Numinus Network partnership, we can work together to advocate for and support people in more communities who are suffering and would like to try a new approach to treatment."

As a Numinus Network partner, practitioners will be able to benefit from a proven clinic model, comprehensive training curriculum, access to Numinus treatment protocols, ongoing operational and marketing support, and a trusted brand. They will also have access to Numinus' extensive network of highly experienced health care professionals.

In addition, Numinus is pleased to facilitate a turn-key clinic solution to licensees, through a new partnership with Healing Commercial Real Estate Inc. ("Healing CREI") – a health care focused real estate investment company with deep market knowledge of the psychedelic sector. Through this agreement, Numinus Network licensees will have the option of leasing a fully functioning Numinus Wellness clinic location – including leasehold improvements and clinic infrastructure, directly from Healing CREI.

"We're excited to partner with Numinus as they launch this new growth initiative, and look forward to supporting further clinic expansion," said Cody Shandraw, Founder and President of Healing CREI. "This partnership presents an opportunity for Numinus to further solidify its position as one of the industry leaders prepared to meet the growing demand for psychedelic-assisted therapy services. Leveraging market data, we can help build clinic infrastructure using a targeted planning process to determine key regions where the psychedelic, behavioral health, and wellness industry is currently lacking or underserved. Through this process, we are uniquely positioned to help new Numinus Network licensees find and establish the best possible locations for their new businesses."

Clinic investment costs and licensing fees will vary depending on the particular licensing arrangement, location, regional exclusivity terms and other business factors. Numinus is currently in discussion with several prospective clinic owners.

Numinus will continue to evaluate corporately-owned clinic growth opportunities alongside the Numinus Network launch. Practitioners who are interested in working with Numinus at one of Company's 12 corporately-owned clinics are invited to reach out to Numinus' People and Culture team at: [email protected].

About Numinus

Numinus Wellness (TSX: NUMI) helps people to heal and be well through the development and delivery of innovative mental health care and access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies. The Numinus model - including psychedelic production, research and clinic care - is at the forefront of a transformation aimed at healing rather than managing symptoms for depression, anxiety, trauma, pain and substance use. At Numinus, we are leading the integration of psychedelic-assisted therapies into mainstream clinical practice and building the foundation for a healthier society.

Learn more at www.numinus.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Healing CREI

Healing CREI owns and invests in real estate supporting the healthcare industry across the United States and Canada, including psychedelic therapy centers, behavioral health facilities, as well as therapy and rehabilitation services, positioning the company to become one of the top healthcare investment companies. Healing CREI's commitment to providing high-quality care and extensive industry knowledge uniquely positions the company for success in the competitive healthcare real estate market.

Learn more at: https://healing.realestate/

Forward-looking statements

Statements and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including the successful launch and commercialization of the Numinus Network, uptake of the Numinus Network offering by practitioners, commercial viability of any or all of the Numinus Network members, availability or continued availability of the services to be delivered to Numinus Network members, client uptake of services from members of the Numinus Network and other risks set forth in our annual information for dated December 12, 2022 and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. There is no assurance that Health Canada will approve the application. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements even if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Numinus Wellness Inc.

For further information: Investor Contact: Jamie Kokoska, Vice President, Investor Relations & Financial Communications, [email protected], +1 833-686-4687; Media Contact: Hilary Strath, Director, Communications, [email protected]