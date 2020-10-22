Numinus First Canadian Public Company to Complete Legal Harvest of Psilocybe Mushrooms

Dennis McKenna, renowned ethnopharmacologist, Co-founder of the Heffter Research Institute , Founder of the McKenna Academy of Natural Philosophy , and member of Numinus' General Advisory Council, adds, "While there is a place for synthetic psilocybin in clinical practice, well-characterized and standardized extracts of natural forms of psilocybin i.e., mushrooms, cultivated and processed under stringent quality control protocols, are the wave of the future as therapeutic psilocybin gains acceptance. Given a choice, many people would prefer the option to use natural psilocybin. Mushrooms have been used in traditional medicine for literally thousands of years, and hence, they are just that much closer to these ancient traditions. Natural mushroom extracts are also likely to be far more affordable compared to synthetic psilocybin, and that is an important consideration when it comes to ensuring accessibility to this medicine which can be so beneficial to many people. Cost should not be a barrier to access these medicines, and the use of mushroom extracts will help ensure those who need them most can benefit from psilocybin therapies."

Numinus Bioscience is establishing itself at the forefront of analytical testing for psychedelic substances, as a centre of excellence for psychedelic product research and development, and as an ancillary for psychedelic therapy clinical trials. Health Canada licences, scientific expertise, and state-of-the-art technologies facilitate ongoing innovation, while revenue from high-throughput contract cannabis testing is reinvested to further its psychedelic initiatives.

In addition to today's announcement, Numinus includes in its recent developments an amendment application to its Health Canada-issued Controlled Drugs and Substances Licence. The current licence permits testing, import and export, storage and distribution of MDMA, Psilocybin, Psilocin, DMT, and Mescaline as well as the undertaking of novel mycological research initiatives. The amendment will additionally permit the sale of Psilocybe mushroom fruiting bodies and extract for clinical research protocols and the development of standardized testing for additional psychedelic substances.

Numinus is also proud to announce the recent appointment of Sharan Sidhu , regulatory expert and policy advisor for restrictive high growth industries, as Science Officer and General Manager. Sidhu brings extensive experience as a hub between academia, industry, and governing directorates to align research objectives with regulatory compliance. She has been a key strategist for research roadmaps, core initiatives, the development of IP, and the development of compliance requirements including LIMS, GLP/GMP, GACP, and ISO Standards.

"Sharan's experience and leadership are already proving instrumental in establishing Numinus Bioscience as a centre of excellence and major industry player in the delivery of safe, evidence-based, accessible psychedelic-psychotherapy," said Payton Nyquvest, CEO, Founder, and Chairman. "We are honoured to have her join us on our mission."

Sidhu is leading an accomplished scientific research team including Dr Bernd O. Keller , PhD (Advanced Analytical Methods), Dr Kristina Grotzinger , PhD (Phytochemistry), and Judit Varga, MSc (Advanced Microbiology Methods).

