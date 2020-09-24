Numinus Commences Psilocybe Mushroom Cultivation at its Health Canada Licensed Laboratory

Numinus progresses on its ecosystem approach to the ultimate delivery of safe, evidence-based, accessible psychedelic-assisted psychotherapies

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSXV: NUMI), a company creating an ecosystem of health solutions centred on developing and supporting the safe, evidence-based, accessible use of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapies, is pleased to announce it has begun cultivating Psilocybe mushrooms, for the purpose of psilocybin production, at its 7000 square-foot Health Canada licensed facility. Psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy is currently being studied as a treatment for a range of mental health conditions including depression, anxiety, and substance use disorders.

Under its Health Canada licence for the production and extraction of psilocybin from mushrooms, Numinus intends to cultivate and harvest the mushrooms for a variety of purposes including:

development of standardized extraction methods

exploration of product formulations of naturally occurring psilocybin

development and evaluation of qualitative and quantitative mycochemicals standardized test methodologies

exploration of the ability to investigate naturally occurring psilocybin's efficacy as an alternative supply to synthetic psilocybin currently used in research

ultimately, the delivery of safe, evidence-based psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy at clinics including its own

"We are thrilled to start growing mushrooms at our laboratory under our Health Canada licence," says Michael Tan, Chief Operating Officer. "We envision a day when the option of natural, plant-based psilocybin is available for use in therapies at Numinus Clinics and by others, and this is a tangible step towards that goal."

Numinus' vertically integrated ecosystem positions the Company to be a first-in-market, trusted leader in the delivery of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapies when regulated. From product development and supply, to analytics and testing, to clinical protocol development and implementation science in partnership with leading research organizations, the ecosystem approach allows Numinus to ensure quality control and best-in-class delivery with steady revenue streams to support its developments.

Numinus continues to make progress in all units of its ecosystem. Other recent developments include:

Numinus Health — Upgrades have commenced on the existing wellness clinic for compliance to the Multidisciplinary Association of Psychedelics Studies (MAPS) specifications for psychedelic-assisted psychotherapies, to ready the clinic for delivery of therapies and to provide a blueprint for the expansion of Numinus clinics in a range of jurisdictions in the future. In addition, the Company is fast-tracking plans for virtual delivery of transformative health solutions to counter COVID-related risks.

Numinus R&D — Refinements are being implemented in the Company's clinical protocols to support MDMA and psilocybin research, and partnership discussions with leading research organizations are progressing, with the goal of making these substances accessible in a research context before they are widely available on the market.

Numinus Bioscience — The laboratory is preparing to add additional revenue streams as a contract analytical and research lab for psychedelic substances including MDMA, psilocybin, psilocin, DMT, and mescaline under its Health Canada Controlled Drugs and Substances licence.

"Numinus is setting the stage - and establishing its leadership position - for a future state where psychedelic-assisted psychotherapies are approved for clinical use outside of research," says Payton Nyquvest, Founder, CEO, and Board Chair. "We are progressing on our mission right now by creating the infrastructure and advancing evidence-based research to support routine clinical use in the health care system. We have the infrastructure, licenses, resources, and expertise to help hasten evidence-based accessibility to these treatments so we can, ultimately, help people heal and be well."

About Numinus

Numinus is a Vancouver-based health care company creating an ecosystem of health solutions centred around developing and supporting the safe, evidence-based, accessible use of psychedelic-assisted therapies. Numinus' ecosystem units include Numinus Bioscience, Numinus R&D, and Numinus Health. Each unit is undertaking distinct, synergistic initiatives to hasten legal, for-profit psychedelic-assisted therapy models and position Numinus as a trusted industry leader for the eventual regulated rollout of these therapies.

Numinus Bioscience includes a 7,000 square foot research and testing laboratory as well as numerous Health Canada licenses (through its wholly-owned subsidiary Salvation Botanicals) including a cannabis testing licence used for sustainable B2B revenue to support the company's psychedelic efforts. The company holds a Dealer's Licence which allows it to import, export, possess, and test MDMA, psilocybin, psilocin, DMT and mescaline as well as a license to produce and extract psilocybin from mushrooms. These licences allow Numinus to support the growing number of studies on the potential benefits of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapies through research projects, product development, and the supply and distribution of these substances.

Numinus R&D is embarking on implementation science and leveraging established relationships for partnerships to host studies, develop medical and therapeutic protocols, and influence regulatory approval.

Numinus Health is dedicated to delivering therapies that enhance and supplement existing options for people wanting lasting physical, mental and emotional health — centred around safe, evidence-based accessible psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy.



Learn more at: numinus.ca and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

