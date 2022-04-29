Numinus Announces the Music as Medicine Event Series

"Music, community and connection have always played an important role in sacred ceremonies and are an integral component of psychedelic-assisted therapy and integration," says Payton Nyquvest, Founder and CEO, Numinus. "Through the Music as Medicine by Numinus series, we are celebrating an emerging genre of meditative music and exploring the role that music can play as part of the healing process, while building connection across a community."

"Psychedelic therapies are moving into legality across the world, and yet it feels like no one is talking about the music that accompanies them," says Jon Hopkins. "In Indigenous psychedelic ceremonies," he adds, "the music is as important as the medicine, and has been for thousands of years. Music is how you navigate the space."

Following the recent announcement of Numinus' proposed expansion into the U.S., Music As Medicine by Numinus will be hosted in various cities across the U.S. and Canada, celebrating Numinus' move into the U.S. and reinforcing its community in its home country of Canada. The first event is in Los Angeles on May 21, 2022 at the renowned venue, Lighthouse Immersive, and will consist of five hours of continuous and entrancing live music and visuals by a line-up of the preeminent artists in this emerging genre: Superposition, Justin Boreta, Matthew Davis' ambient project and East Forest. L.A.-based multimedia art studio Strangeloop, known for their captivating visuals for artists such as Lil NasX, Flying Lotus, and The Weeknd, will be fully enveloping the space with live projection-mapping intended to submerge guests in an all-sensory experience. The event will end with a live, 3D spatial-audio playback of Jon Hopkins' most recent, acclaimed album, Music For Psychedelic Therapy, experienced in total darkness, followed by an intimate, live piano performance of "Sit Around the Fire".

"We are thrilled to be a part of the Music as Medicine by Numinus event series. The intention is to create a safe container for deep listening," says Justin Boreta. "This is the way this type of music should be experienced."

"Music to modern humans is like asking a fish what water is. With music more present than ever, I am excited to be fostering spaces that can serve as a spear tip of exploration and experimentation around using music as a tool for inner insight and growth," says East Forest.

Numinus is also showcasing its Music As Medicine by Numinus concept at DoubleBlind's Mycelia Festival in Ojai, California, as well as other cities, which will be announced soon.

Tickets for the L.A. event go on sale Friday, April 29 at www.numinus.com/music-as-medicine-event . More information on the other dates will be released in the coming weeks.

