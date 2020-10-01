Nuix partners with noticia to help Canadian organizations migrate eDiscovery to Nuix Discover®

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW/ -- Global software company Nuix (www.nuix.com) and noticia (www.noticialaw.com), Canada's next-generation full-service eDiscovery firm, have partnered to offer a low-risk migration path for Canadian government agencies, corporations, and law firms that are unsatisfied with their current eDiscovery platform. noticia is an approved Nuix migration partner for moving eDiscovery cases into the Nuix Discover legal review platform hosted in Canadian-based cloud infrastructure.

"Whether your eDiscovery software has been killed off by the vendor or you're just unhappy with your current platform, breaking up is hard to do but we can make it easier to get your data out of where it lives today into a better place," said Duncan Fraser, Partner at noticia. "Nuix's industry-leading processing will make your data more usable and then you can put it into Nuix Discover in the cloud for analytics, review, and production."

Ottawa-based noticia offers bilingual eDiscovery processing and hosting, mobile device forensics, training, and data migration services backed by more than 20 years' experience in the private and public sectors.

"No matter which review platform you're using, it's probably had Nuix processing at the back end—if you haven't used Nuix, I'm willing to bet you're not happy with your processing," said Fraser. "The way we look at it, why not use all the features of an eDiscovery tool, from early case assessment through to review and production?"

Since launching in 2017, noticia has migrated and processed more than 20 million records to Nuix Discover's Canadian cloud infrastructure.

"noticia is a strategically important partner for us as we seek to add to the cohort of more than 200 Canadian federal government agencies that have access to Nuix Discover," said Tim Klinger, Head of Nuix Canada, Government. "Our software as a service discovery platform is especially well suited to provincial and local government agencies and noticia has the skills and experience to help them take it up."

About Noticia

noticia (www.noticialaw.com) was founded by Duncan Fraser, an eDiscovery lawyer with over 20 years of experience in public and private practice, and Philippe Gollin, a bijural and trilingual lawyer with a diverse background of eDiscovery, business, and law. Together, they lead a strong team with ambitions to fundamentally transform the legal industry in Canada to be more accurate, efficient, and just.

About Nuix

Nuix (www.nuix.com) creates innovative software that empowers organizations to simply and quickly find the truth from any data in a digital world. We are a passionate and talented team, delighting our customers with software that transforms data into actionable intelligence and helps them overcome the challenges of litigation, investigation, governance, risk, and compliance.

Nuix North America Inc.

13755 Sunrise Valley Drive, Suite 300

Herndon, VA 20171

USA

Nuix (and any other Nuix trademarks used) are trademarks of Nuix Pty Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries, as applicable. All other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective holders. Any use of Nuix trademarks requires prior written approval from the Nuix Legal Department. The Nuix Legal Department can be reached by e-mail at [email protected]. THIS MATERIAL IS COMPRISED OF INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY OWNED BY NUIX PTY LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES ("NUIX"), INCLUDING COPYRIGHTABLE SUBJECT MATTER THAT HAS BEEN NOTICED AS SUCH AND/OR REGISTERED WITH THE UNITED STATES COPYRIGHT OFFICE. ANY REPRODUCTION, DISTRIBUTION, TRANSMISSION, ADAPTATION, PUBLIC DISPLAY OR PUBLIC PERFORMANCE OF THE INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY (OTHER THAN FOR PREAPPROVED INTERNAL PURPOSES) REQUIRES PRIOR WRITTEN APPROVAL FROM NUIX.

SOURCE Nuix

For further information: JR Jenkins, Head of Marketing, [email protected], +1 425-526-3864, https://www.nuix.com

Related Links

https://www.nuix.com

