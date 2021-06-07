NUGGS Canadian Release 1.0

Oh NUGGS, we stand on guard for thee. The much-loved animal-based nugget simulation, NUGGS, has made its Canadian debut (in original and spicy flavours) across Canada. NUGGS is a sustainable, plant-based nugget that leverages advanced soy protein technology engineered and diligently refined to create a hyper-realistic simulation of the texture and flavour of animal-based nuggets. Simply put – they look and taste like chicken.

"NUGGS' delicious, sustainable nuggets and punchy branding has quickly blossomed in the US," says Matt Kohler, Managing Director of the Canadian Retail business at McCain Foods, which will produce and distribute NUGGS in Canada. "We're thrilled to bring this plant-based nugget to Canadians and to extend this playful, unexpected brand to communities from coast to coast," he adds.

NUGGS' use of tongue in cheek memes and tech-inspired branding has earned wild popularity among US consumers, drumming up strong followings and hilarious user generated content across TikTok and Instagram.

Operated under its parent company, SIMULATE, cholesterol-free NUGGS are made from plant inputs and have quickly evolved into the fastest growing nugget company in the world. Each serving of NUGGS contains 13 grams of protein (about 25% more than animal-based nuggets) and 10 grams of fat (roughly 40% less than animal-based). SPICY NUGGS are made with a harissa-inspired flavour which gives a signature sweet and smoky taste.

NUGGS are now available in Loblaws and Sobeys (in BC, Ontario and Atlantic Canada), in Whole Foods East locations, and in Maxi locations in Quebec. To learn more, visit https://ca.simulate.com/.

About McCain Foods (Canada)

McCain Foods (Canada) is the Canadian division of McCain Foods Limited, an international leader in the frozen food industry. McCain Foods is the world's largest manufacturer of frozen potato specialties, and also produces other quality products such as appetizers, vegetables and desserts that can be found in restaurants and retail stores in more than 160 countries around the world. In Canada, the company has eight production facilities with approximately 2,400 employees and, in addition to its famous French fries and potato specialties, makes frozen desserts, snacks and appetizers.

