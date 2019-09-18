Nude Vodka Soda Arrives in Ontario this October

Canada's first sugar-free 5% vodka soda brand available at select LCBO locations

VANCOUVER, Sept. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada's first sugar-free 5% vodka soda brand, Nude Vodka Soda, will hit shelves in Ontario this October.

With support from the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO), Nude will debut in the Ontario market with its Vodka Soda Mixer 12-Pack, which includes bestselling flavours Classic Lime, reminiscent of a traditional vodka soda; Peach, boasting a sweet peach aroma leading to a crisp finish; Raspberry Lemon, whose refreshing raspberry flavour sparkles with a hint of lemon; and Mango, starring natural essence of ripe mango.

Since debuting in BC in 2017, Nude has sold over 30 million of its iconic, sleek white cans throughout BC and Alberta, posting more than $70 million in retail sales and inspiring the subsequent launch of several vodka soda brands. The brand's entry into the Ontario market represents a key opportunity to increase revenue, with spirits claiming the largest portion of LCBO product sales in 2018 at $2.4 billion, or 38.6% of total sales.

Nude, driven by a small and talented team based in Vancouver, has recently diversified its product offerings to include gin soda, iced tea, and tequila soda, a new addition launching in BC this September. Across the board, each can contains 100 calories, no carbs, zero sugar and zero sweeteners. All products are made in BC using triple-distilled, gluten-free vodka or gin.

"Following ongoing demand from customers in Ontario for an alternative to beer and coolers, we are thrilled to offer our Nude Vodka Soda mixer pack," said Julius Makarewicz, CEO of Nude Vodka Soda. "Gradually, we hope to introduce the rest of our product portfolio to the Ontario market, supporting increased demand for guilt-free indulgences."

Committed to community giveback, Nude is particularly passionate about animal welfare and rescue. The brand has donated over $75,000 to charity partner the BC SPCA, helping to cover costs of organizational operations as well as medical bills of animals requiring life-sustaining treatments. Nude will continue supporting the SPCA in each region their product is available, including Ontario, where they will donate 1% of net sales.

Nude's Vodka Soda Mixer 12-Pack will retail for $24.95 and will arrive at select LCBO retail stores and online at lcbo.com by the end of October.

About Nude Vodka Soda:

Nude Beverages was founded in B.C., Canada, with one big goal: make the best alcoholic beverages in the world. We were done with the sugary, hangover-inducing products available in the market, even the ones that were supposed to be "better for you". Instead of waiting for a better option to come along, we created it. Introducing Nude Beverages. Working alongside an industry leading and award-winning beverage developer, the result is what we believe to be the new standard in the alcoholic beverage industry.

SOURCE Nude Vodka Soda

For further information: visit http://www.nudevodkasoda.com/; Media Contacts: Malania Dela Cruz, malania@avenuepr.ca, 604-779-3405; Lena Chen, lena@avenuepr.ca, 604-441-6875