The theme of the event was "10 years of propelling drug discovery. Together". They inaugurated NuChem's new laboratories, which are considered the most modern in North America. Designed by scientists for scientists, these research facilities are more spacious and meet the highest safety standards. This new site is in addition to three others located in Montreal and one in Lévis where, in total, 250 NuChem researchers and employees are working to pave the way for new drug treatments.

"NuChem has always been at the forefront of drug discovery and continues to innovate with new state-of-the-art laboratories. These facilities are a major asset to our life sciences industry and to all those who will benefit from the fruits of future research. I congratulate the entire team on their 10th anniversary and wish them many more years of innovation," said Mr. Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy and Innovation of Quebec and Minister responsible for Regional Economic Development.

NuChem receives the Medal of the National Assembly of Quebec

Mrs. Marwah Rizqy recognized NuChem's contribution to life sciences and to Quebec's influence by awarding the company the Medal of the National Assembly. "These 10 years of exceptional achievements reflect the undeniable quality of the organization and employees of NuChem Sciences. Through their constant improvement and their internationally recognized expertise, they have made the community of Saint-Laurent and all of Quebec shine. May this anniversary be a guarantee of continuity, because we all know that with its new laboratories, NuChem Sciences will continue to act as a pillar in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology fields," said the MNA for Saint-Laurent.

"As the COVID-19 pandemic has shown, research and therapeutic innovation have become essential to keeping our populations healthy. Innovation is part of the DNA of our area. I am therefore proud that Saint-Laurent is home to the largest Canadian Contract Research Organization in drug discovery chemistry, NuChem Sciences. This is also what a responsible economy is all about, the objective of the fifth axis of our 2022-2025 strategic plan. I warmly congratulate NuChem on its 10th anniversary and its medal from the National Assembly!", said Alan DeSousa.

"If NuChem can celebrate 10 years of achievements that have contributed to improving life expectancy and quality of life, it is thanks to its passionate and talented researchers and employees, and to our unique collaborative approach," said Marc LeBel, President of NuChem, "Our successes, as well as this great recognition that is the Medal of the National Assembly, we also attribute to the support and invaluable contribution of all our stakeholders. I thank Mrs. Marwah Rizqy for selecting NuChem for this honor which coincides with a significant milestone in our history."

NuChem remains focused on science and growth. It intends to continue to reinvest significantly in its employees and state-of-the-art equipment and to play a key role in research efforts leading to drug discovery.

Photos, a b-roll of the event and credits are available here: https://bit.ly/3n5FjDY

About NuChem

NuChem Sciences, Canada's largest contract research organization (CRO) in drug discovery chemistry, provides a range of services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to help them identify and optimize drug candidates for clinical trials. NuChem Sciences is a privately held company with five executives and the Solidarity Fund QFL as shareholders. For more information, visit nuchemsciences.com

