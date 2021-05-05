MONTREAL, May 5, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Nubik, a major Salesforce implementation partner in North America since 2010, is thrilled to announce a rebranding of their multi-cloud consulting services and an updated, revamped website.

The company announces there have been no administrative changes or acquisitions. These changes are effective immediately. Following a period of growth over the last several years, the company sought out a change in visual identity while aiming to widen service offerings for clients.

"Nubik already had a vibrant culture when we started this initiative, so we knew the rebranding had to be anchored around that. We're fortunate to have a very open management team that allowed us to get all 100+ employees involved in a conversation to define the Nubik brand. With our operations and commercial departments already well-grounded, we now have solid strategic brand foundations deeply-rooted in our values so we can mobilize, engage and energize each and every Nubikian on the team for the years to come."

- Bruno Lalonde, Marketing Director, Nubik

As a company with two decades of experience working remotely, this made sense in supporting the team's desire to help clients work better, smarter and faster through automation and innovation. Their digital transformation experts have experience across industries, including: Manufacturing & Distribution, Professional Services, High Tech, Financial Services, as well as Healthcare and Life Sciences.

"Nubik is well-known in the Salesforce ecosystem. Having successfully completed thousands of projects, we wanted to make sure our image was in-line with our vision of continuing to build an organization that inspires and facilitates responsible growth. Our objective with this rebranding effort is to mobilize both the visionary companies that rely on us for their digital transformation projects, as well as the highly-skilled professionals on our team who rely on us to support their career paths and decisions. I believe this rebrand will do just that."

- Camil Bourbeau, Chief Commercial Officer, Nubik

ABOUT NUBIK

Nubik is the only Salesforce implementation partner in North America with in-depth knowledge and experience in FinancialForce and Rootstock Cloud ERPs. Implementation services include: Salesforce Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Field Service, B2B Commerce, Revenue Cloud (CPQ + Billing), Experience Cloud, Manufacturing Cloud, Financial Services Cloud, Mulesoft, Pardot, Rootstock ERP and FinancialForce ERP.

SOURCE Nubik Inc.

For further information: Bruno Lalonde, Marketing Director, [email protected]

Related Links

www.nubik.ca

