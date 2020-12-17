Nubian Reports Annual & Special Meeting Results

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Nubian Resources Ltd. (TSXV: NBR) ("Nubian" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the Company's annual and special meeting of shareholders held December 16, 2020 (the "Meeting"). A total of 28,281,164 common shares of the Company were voted at the Meeting, representing approximately 53% of the total number of issued and outstanding shares. At the Meeting, all seven director nominees, Matthew Andrews, Markus Janser, Scott Jobin-Bevans, Campbell Smyth, Lawrence Treadgold, Martin Walter and Campbell Woskett were elected as directors. In addition, at the Meeting, shareholders passed a resolution to re-appoint Smythe LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditors of the Company, for the re-approval of the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan, authorizing the board of directors to effect a change of name of the Company and for the creation of a new Control Person, being Eric Sprott, as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT NUBIAN

Nubian Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded precious and base metals exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is managed by a team of experienced mining and geological professionals. Nubian's projects are focused in key mining jurisdictions in central Victoria, Australia, Tasmania, Peru and USA.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Martin Walter, Chief Executive Officer, Nubian Resources Ltd., at +1-416-389-5692 or [email protected]

