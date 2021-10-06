Nubian Intersects 52.4 g/t Au Over 2 Metres at Yandoit Gold Project, Victoria, Australia

Nubian Resources Ltd.

Oct 06, 2021, 07:14 ET

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Nubian Resources Ltd. (TSXV: NBR) (OTCQB: NBRFF) ("Nubian" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on work underway on its maiden drill program at the Company's Yandoit Gold Project in the Central Victorian Goldfields, Australia.  To date, 1,164 metres of reverse circulation ("RC") and 458 metres of diamond core has been completed at the Goldsmith and Golconda prospects.  Assay results have been received from 20 holes including 2.0m @ 52.4 g/t gold in hole YRC008.  This result highlights the potential for exceptional high-grade gold at the Yandoit Gold Project, consistent with the historical descriptions of production this under-explored goldfield.

Figure 1: Drill locations for RC holes from Yandoit Project, Central Victoria. (CNW Group/Nubian Resources Ltd.) Figure 2: Map at Goldsmith including significant rock sample grades. (CNW Group/Nubian Resources Ltd.)

Highlights from surface and drilling results at Goldsmith Line include:

  • Bonanza grade gold from recent RC drilling returned 2m @ 52.4 g/t gold from 28m in hole YRC008
  • Elevated gold mineralization demonstrated along a +550m trend at Goldsmith
  • High grade surface rock chip samples up to 7.45 g/t gold
  • Multiple quartz reefs mapped at surface
  • Diamond drill testing beneath the Golconda Mine successfully completed, assays awaited

Martin Walter, President and CEO of Nubian stated, "The discovery of high grade gold in our first drill program at Yandoit is very exciting, and justifies our thinking that this goldfield presents potential for a major discovery.  We have only tested a small part of the project, and look forward to drilling other reefs as the permitting process progresses and winter conditions subside.  I thank our local Victorian team for delivering a safe and successful program during an unusually wet winter."

Analytical results have been received from 20 RC holes as detailed in Table 1 with collar locations provided as Table 2 and Figure 1.  All holes intersected quartz veins, sulphide and structural zones that are indicative of the reef positions targeted by historic mining.  Gold mineralization in Central Victoria is "nuggety" in style with low grade gold, pathfinder elements and quartz-vein texture important indicators for near-mineralization intersections.    

Table 1 - RC Drilling Results from Yandoit Project, Central Victoria above 0.1 g/t Au  

 

Prospect

Hole No.

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

Au (g/t)

Goldsmith North

YRC001

46

48

2

0.19

YRC002

28

30

2

0.11

YRC003

20

22

2

0.24

YRC004

38

40

2

0.25


44

50

6

0.31

YRC005

34

38

4

0.12

YRC006

30

32

2

0.34

Goldsmith

YRC007

38

43

5

0.92

YRC008

28

30

2

52.43


38

42

4

0.30

YRC009

42

48

6

0.21

YRC010

38

44

6

0.19

Froggets

YRC011

No significant mineralization

YRC012

24

26

2

0.23

YRC013

No significant mineralization

YRC014

36

38

2

0.59

YRC015

24

28

4

0.13

YRC016

40

42

2

0.22

YRC017

No significant mineralization

Frenchmans

YRC018

34

36

2

0.16


56

62

6

0.19

YRC019

24

28

4

0.28

YRC020

20

26

6

0.14

Note: True widths are presently unknown, but are estimated to be more than 60% of drilled width based on drill hole cross-sections
and surface geometry of the quartz reef.

Table 2 - Drill Hole collar locations in EL5193, Yandoit Project

Hole ID

EAST MGA

Zone 55

NORTH MGA

Zone 55

RL

Depth

Azi grid

(degrees)

Declination

(degrees)

YRC001

240507.9

5873573

380

54

70.8

-57.9

YRC002

240522.5

5873577

380

42

75

-59

YRC003

240531.8

5873577

380

26

67

-58.5

YRC004

240507.5

5873563

380

58

110.2

-60

YRC005

240515.3

5873561

380

48

108.2

-58.6

YRC006

240527.2

5873560

380

36

104.5

-60.4

YRC007

240488.2

5873348

398

54

95.6

-59.9

YRC008

240487.7

5873365

402

96

90.2

-60

YRC009

240481.3

5873359

402

98

90

-70

YRC010

240491

5873386

402

87

90

-60

YRC011

240881.2

5873907

338

48

87.9

-61.2

YRC012

240877.2

5873916

349

45

88.5

-60.4

YRC013

240875.1

5873934

340

93

86

-63.3

YRC014

240853.7

5873941

34.

57

87.8

-63

YRC015

240864.8

5873992

347

57

90

-60

YRC016

240844.6

5873992

347

45

90

-60

YRC017

240852.2

5874077

347

48

90

-60

YRC018

240704.7

5874426

380

66

90

-80

YRC019

240699.8

5874396

380

70

97

-82.4

YRC020

240711

5874396

380

36

90

-90

GDD001

240555.5

5873194

382.5

225.5

151.3

-77

GDD002

240555.5

5873195

382

232.4

113.4

-80.8

In addition to drilling, surface mapping of historic workings and sampling has continued.  This program has discovered numerous gold mineralized samples on dumps, with 16 samples taken that range from 0.042 to 7.45 g/t gold, averaging 2.14 g/t.  In combination with drilling, the surface sampling has extended the target at Goldsmith to over 500 metres in length.  This sampling is in addition to that previously reported (see press release dated April 29, 2021) that highlighted the presence of gold in sulphide that was not recovered.

The Yandoit Gold Project is characterized by the presence of multiple north-south striking quartz vein systems, each spaced approximately 50 metres apart, marked by quartz float and abundant historic workings.  The current program has focused on the northern extension of the Goldsmith and Golconda mines which were in production until approximately 1908, and were known for rich structurally controlled shoots of free gold. 

QUALIFIED PERSON

The technical information contained in this news release relating to the Yandoit Gold Project has been approved by Mark Saxon, an advisor to Nubian, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.  Mark Saxon is an Honours BSc graduate in Geology from the University of Melbourne, a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists.

TECHNICAL NOTES

RC drilling was completed by Indicator Drilling Pty Ltd with a hole diameter of 95mm.  Approximately 2kg of sample was bagged on site and sent for assay per 2m of drilling. Wet conditions necessitated spear sampling of bags.  Alternating duplicates and certified reference materials were inserted as per industry standard.  Assays were completed by Intertek Genalysis in Adelaide using Fire Assay Digest and Mass Spectroscopy analytical method.

ABOUT NUBIAN

Nubian Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded precious and base metals exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is managed by a team of experienced mining and geological professionals. Nubian's projects are focused in key mining jurisdictions in central Victoria and Tasmania, Australia and Peru.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Nubian's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Nubian's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in parameters of the Projects as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to the COVID-19  pandemic and current global financial conditions, increased competition, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, regulatory risks, including risks relating to licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks and title and environmental risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Nubian is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

