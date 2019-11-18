Nubian Appoints Campbell Smyth

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Nubian Resources Ltd. ("Nubian" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: NBR) announces that Campbell Smyth has joined Nubian's Board as an advisor. Campbell Smyth has extensive experience in the investment banking industry in both fund management and capital raising. After graduating from the University of Western Australia in Finance, Campbell commenced his finance career in London, UK in derivative trading before moving to Lion Resource Management to co-manage their mining funds, which encompassed mutual and specialist portfolios in the equity and commodity sectors, that grew to be among the top performing sector funds in their class in 1996 and 1997. Specializing in small cap TSXV and ASX listed companies, the funds were substantial investors in notable growth stocks which led to M&A or mine construction in many situations. In 2000, Campbell established Cornerstone Advisors, a corporate finance, market development and asset acquisition consultancy firm located in Australia with clients including TNG Ltd., Aquiline Resources, Exeter Resources, and Paramount Gold. Subsequently, he joined Phoenix Gold Fund, a specialty precious metals fund and key investor in many growth companies in the precious metals sector, most notably Bolnisi Gold, Avoca Resources and Wesdome Gold Mines. Campbell currently manages personal assets, investing in the resources, energy, technology and medical sectors and assists management in asset acquisition and corporate development. Nubian will include Campbell as a director nominee at the Company's upcoming annual and special meeting that has been scheduled for Wednesday, January 29, 2020.

Markus Janser, Chairman of Nubian stated, "We are extremely pleased to have Campbell join Nubian's Board as an advisor. His extensive network within the resource investor community will provide further exposure for Nubian as we will progress on exploring Esquilache silver project located in southern Peru."

For further information: Martin Walter, Chief Executive Officer, Nubian Resources Ltd, at 416 389 5692 or martin@nubianr.com.

