Nubian Announces Annual Meeting Results

ABBOTSFORD, BC, Feb. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Nubian Resources Ltd. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: NBR) is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders held January 29, 2020 (the "Meeting"). A total of 16,508,500 common shares of the Company were voted at the Meeting representing approximately 54.5% of the total number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company. All matters presented at the Meeting were unanimously approved by shareholders including the re-election of directors Markus Janser, Chairman, Martin Walter, David Fynn and Larry Treadgold, the election of new directors Scott Jobin-Bevans and Campbell Smyth, the appointment of Morgan & Company LLP Chartered Accountants as Auditors for the ensuing year and re-authorization of the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan.

In connection with the election of Campbell Smyth, the Company announces a grant of 150,000 stock options, pursuant to its stock option plan, exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.12 until February 7, 2023.

