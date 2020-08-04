NTT Ltd. Acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for its Comprehensive Intelligent Solution Suite for Enterprise Systems Integration

"NTT Ltd. brings together the unrivaled capabilities of its group of companies spanning technology services to delivery. The depth and breadth of its portfolio, backed by proven expertise, makes it the preferred partner for enterprise and government clients in Thailand that are embarking on digital transformation," said Krishna Baidya, Director, ICT . "With its portfolio of intelligent solutions, the company is helping clients rapidly deploy data-driven decisions for tangible business outcomes. Guided by the razor-sharp focus of its local management team in delivering customer-centric and employee-driven experiences, it continues to capture significant mindshare."

The Intelligent Workplace solution enables optimized applications and seamless workflow by removing technology silos; it creates a personalized and productive automated customer journey and simplifies the cybersecurity experience. It enables clients to build a work environment that is connected and secure, regardless of where individual devices are located. Intelligent Business, on the other hand, motivates customers to optimize business strategy and operations. It also assists in integrating and simplifying hybrid cloud operations, migration, and automation. Unlike competitors that offer siloed solutions, NTT Ltd. offers an end-to-end solution on different platforms across vertical industry segments.

Meanwhile, to make the most of the growing adoption of digital transformation, NTT Ltd. positions its digital transformation initiatives to shape the IT services market. It helps clients achieve business agility and identify new ways of working through its consulting, managed support, and technical services. Frost & Sullivan recognizes that NTT Ltd. enables enterprises to remain relevant despite the rapid changes typical of the digital world through its program management methodologies.

"Through NTT's long-standing strong partnerships with industry-leading principal vendors and deep expertise across technology areas, it is able to put together the most appropriate solutions to drive innovation for its client." noted Baidya. "Through a consultative approach with the customer, NTT Ltd. successfully translates the customer's business needs into business outcomes, backed by strategic IT plans and architecture plans for achieving those outcomes. This has enabled them to be a strategic partner for customers. Ultimately, enterprise customers can rest assured that by leveraging its security solutions, their data and systems remain protected at all times, with the option to customize cases and alerts as needed."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

"At NTT Ltd. in Thailand, talent is the lifeblood that enables our continued ability in delivering industry-leading technology services. We are proud to win this award for the third consecutive year; a testament to how we help our clients navigate through disruption with solutions that enable business transformation. We are continuously working on how we can augment our services with emerging technologies to further empower our customers in delivering strong business outcomes," commented Sutas Kongdumrongkiat, CEO of NTT Ltd. in Thailand.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About NTT Ltd

NTT Ltd. is a leading global technology services company. We partner with organizations around the world to shape and achieve outcomes through intelligent technology solutions. For us, intelligent means data driven, connected, digital and secure. As a global ICT provider, we employ more than 40,000 people in a diverse and dynamic workplace that spans 57 countries, trading in 73 countries and delivering services in over 200 countries and regions. Together we enable the connected future.

Visit us at hello.global.ntt

