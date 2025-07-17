NTT DATA Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Asia-Pacific Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition for Excellence in Generative AI Solutions

NTT DATA is honored for its end-to-end GenAI transformation capabilities and customer-centric innovation across APAC

SINGAPORE, July 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that NTT DATA has been awarded the 2025 Asia-Pacific Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition in the generative AI (GenAI) solutions industry for its outstanding achievements in driving customer-centric digital transformation, strategic innovation and scalable GenAI implementation across key regional markets. This recognition highlights NTT DATA's ability to turn AI complexity into real-world business value while reinforcing its leadership as a premier strategy-to-infrastructure partner in the dynamic GenAI landscape.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. NTT DATA excelled in both, demonstrating its unique ability to blend visionary strategy with operational excellence, delivering holistic GenAI solutions that are modular, scalable and grounded in real business impact. "While many enterprises race to test GenAI use cases, NTT DATA stands apart for its focus on long-term value creation. Its comprehensive approach—grounded in governance, scalability and organizational readiness positions it as a trusted partner for sustainable GenAI transformation," said Kiran Kumar Vijaya Kumar, Research Director at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a future-forward strategy centered on continuous innovation, ecosystem collaboration and in-house R&D, NTT DATA has demonstrated agility in responding to evolving technology and regulatory landscapes. Its robust investments in AI innovation, supported by more than 5,000 R&D professionals, eleven innovation centers and a global delivery footprint, have empowered the company to lead large-scale GenAI transformations across industries such as financial services, healthcare, public sector and manufacturing in Asia-Pacific.

Innovation is central to NTT DATA's approach. Its suite of GenAI offerings, including the GenAI TechHub and proprietary platforms like aXet and Tsuzumi equips clients with ready-to-deploy frameworks, reusable components and scalable tools that accelerate time to value while ensuring transparency, fairness and regulatory compliance. "This recognition from Frost & Sullivan is a testament to our commitment to innovation and delivering real business outcomes for our clients," said John Lombard, CEO, APAC, NTT DATA. "We are proud to lead the way in generative AI, helping organizations across the region unlock new value and transform with confidence. Our focus has always been on enabling clients to navigate complexity with clarity by combining cutting-edge technology, deep industry expertise and a strategic vision for the future. This award affirms the strength of our approach and the trust our clients place in us as a partner in their digital transformation journeys."

NTT DATA's commitment to customer experience further strengthens its market position. By delivering tailored GenAI solutions powered by deep industry knowledge and supported through a partner-led delivery model, the company ensures consistent results across diverse client needs. Its ability to align technical solutions with business objectives while addressing regional constraints and opportunities has led to measurable client success, including productivity improvements of up to 40%, automation efficiencies exceeding 70%, and significant reductions in development timelines and costs.

Frost & Sullivan commends NTT DATA for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution and market responsiveness. The company's vision, customer-first culture and differentiated capabilities are shaping the future of GenAI solutions and unlocking sustainable growth in Asia-Pacific.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the 'Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition' to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction and competitive positioning. The recognition acknowledges forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices recognitions honor companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, megatrends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30+ billion trusted global innovator of business and technology services. We serve 75% of the Fortune Global 100 and are committed to helping clients innovate, optimize and transform for long-term success. As a Global Top Employer, we have experts in more than 50 countries and a robust partner ecosystem of established and start-up companies. Our services include business and technology consulting, data and artificial intelligence, industry solutions, as well as the development, implementation and management of applications, infrastructure and connectivity. We are also one of the leading providers of digital and AI infrastructure in the world. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group, which invests over $3.6 billion each year in R&D to help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future.

Visit us at nttdata.com

