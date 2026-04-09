TORONTO, April 9, 2026 /CNW/ - NPower Canada today announced the transition of its founding Chief Executive Officer, Julia Blackburn, who will be concluding her tenure after close to twelve years of leadership.

Under Blackburn's leadership, NPower Canada grew from a local pilot into a nationally respected workforce development organization. The organization has launched thousands of Canadians into meaningful digital careers, influenced workforce policy, and built a sustainable, evidence‑driven model for inclusive economic mobility across the country.

"Serving as the founding CEO of NPower Canada has been the highlight of my professional career," said Blackburn. "Collaborating with such a dedicated and determined team and working so closely with an esteemed, passionate and devoted board of directors has made my time here rewarding and meaningful in ways I could not have imagined. I am so proud that together we have delivered on our mission to help people launch meaningful and sustainable careers. I leave with immense pride in what this organization has built and complete confidence in its future."

Introducing NPower Canada's New Chief Executive Officer

The Board of Directors is excited to announce the appointment of Andrew Reddin as NPower Canada's new Chief Executive Officer, effective May 19, 2026.

Andrew Reddin is a familiar leader within NPower Canada, having served for nearly nine years on the senior leadership team--including as Chief Operating Officer--where he played a pivotal role in scaling programs and strengthening operations nationwide. Most recently, Andrew was CEO of the Child Development Institute, demonstrating his dedication to evidence-based social impact and organizational excellence. His return marks a new chapter for NPower Canada, building on our strong foundation and accelerating its mission to close the digital skills gap across the country.

"I am honoured to return to NPower Canada as our next CEO," said Reddin. "At a time of unprecedented change and uncertainty, our work to equip Canadian jobseekers for digital careers has taken on new urgency. I look forward to working with our dedicated team and our remarkable network of partners as we aim to close the digital skills gap across Canada."

"Andrew Reddin brings deep operational expertise, values‑driven leadership, and a strong commitment to our mission." said Salim Jivraj, Board Chair. "The Board is confident he will guide NPower Canada's next chapter with both continuity and momentum."

Andrew Reddin will officially assume the role of Chief Executive Officer on May 19, 2026, with Julia Blackburn supporting the transition.

Reddin's appointment reflects both continuity and momentum as NPower Canada continues to scale its impact and expand opportunity for underserved communities across Canada.

SOURCE NPower Canada

Carly Dwyer, [email protected]