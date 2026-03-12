NPower Canada Announces Appointment of New Chair of its Board of Directors

TORONTO, March 12, 2026 /CNW/ - NPower Canada is pleased to announce that Salim Jivraj has been appointed Chair of the Board of Directors. Salim Jivraj succeeds Stephen Gardiner, outgoing founding Board Chair and Senior Managing Director & Vice Chair, Reinvention Executive Advisory at Accenture Canada, who dedicated 12 years to the role.

Gardiner passes the torch to Salim Jivraj, a respected leader with extensive experience in the financial services sector, currently SVP & CIO, Canadian Banking at TD. He has served on NPower Canada's Board of Directors since 2019, contributing meaningfully to governance, strategy, and organizational stewardship. He has chaired the Board's strategic Planning Committee since 2022, leading the organization through two planning processes.

"Stephen was a transformative Board Chair for NPower Canada, leading us from startup to maturity. His contributions are invaluable and we are so grateful for his tireless dedication to our mission over the past decade," said Julia Blackburn, CEO of NPower Canada. "I'm certain Salim's keen understanding of the organization, along with his leadership and vision will be invaluable, and we are very excited for this next chapter under Salim's guidance."

Under Stephen Gardiner's tenure, NPower Canada went from 100 graduates in 2015 in the Greater Toronto Area, to over 12,000 graduates in 2025, spanning six provinces across the country.

"I am honoured to have supported an organization that helps to lift individuals out of poverty and into new careers and improved lives," said Outgoing Chair, Stephen Gardiner. "I look forward to seeing the continued impact under Salim Jivraj's leadership."

This change in Board leadership comes on the heels of NPower Canada's celebration of 10 years of service to job seekers across Canada and represents a new vision and path forward under Jivraj's leadership. In accepting the role, Jivraj said: "I am grateful for the trust placed in me and look forward to working closely with the Board and leadership team to advance our mission and deepen our impact."

ABOUT NPOWER CANADA

NPower Canada is a charitable organization that launches underserved youth and adults, including people with disabilities, BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Colour), women, 2SLGBTQI+ individuals, Indigenous peoples, and newcomers, into meaningful and sustainable digital careers. Through its free digital and professional skills training programs, NPower Canada connects jobseekers to employers looking for digital talent.

NPower Canada's 12,000+ alumni have secured in-demand jobs such as Help Desk Analyst, QA Specialist, and Information Security Analyst with industry leaders including Accenture, TD, CGI, CIBC, Cisco, Deloitte, IBM, RBC, Softchoice, and TELUS. Learn more at npowercanada.ca.

