npm, Inc. Announces Leadership Change

CEO Bryan Bogensberger departing; Board of Directors opens a search for candidates

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 20, 2019 /CNW/ -- npm, Inc., the open source JavaScript developer tools provider and operator of the world's largest software registry, today announced its CEO, Bryan Bogensberger, has resigned effective immediately to pursue new opportunities.

npm's Board of directors have commenced a search for a new CEO. The company's leadership will be managed collaboratively by a team comprised of senior npm executives.

During his time at npm, Bogensberger put the company on a path to ensure the continued availability of the world's largest software registry, and the introduction of new services and enhancements to meet the needs of its 11 million users.

"Bryan brought his deep experience in guiding technology companies to position npm for future growth," said Isaac Schlueter, founder of npm. "On behalf of the board of directors and my colleagues at npm, we wish him the best."

"I am proud of the complete transformation we have been able to make in such a short period of time," said Bogensberger. "I wish this completely revamped, passionate team monumental success in the years to come!"

Before joining npm, Inc., Bogensberger spent three years as CEO and co-founder of Inktank, a leading provider of scale-out, open source storage systems that was acquired by Red Hat, Inc. for $175 million in 2014. He also has served as vice president of business strategy at DreamHost, vice president of marketing at Joyent, and CEO and co-founder of Reasonablysmart, which Joyent acquired in 2009.

"Bryan guided npm through a lot of change in 2019 but maintained its focus on maintaining and improving the world's largest software registry," said Puneet Agarwal, a partner at True Ventures. "npm has long lived in the hearts of developers, who have come to rely on the low-friction experience it was designed to provide. By expanding the focus beyond individual developers to enterprises in 2019, npm is poised to help them benefit from the same efficiencies in 2020 and beyond."

npm, Inc. serves over one billion requests for JavaScript packages per day to approximately 11 million developers worldwide. With over 1 million packages stored in the public npm Registry, the company is the foundation for the world's JavaScript and TypeScript development and is driving the popularity/adoption of platforms and frameworks including React, AngularJS, Angular, Vue and Node.js.

npm, Inc. also provides 100 percent of the Global 2000 with the JavaScript code they need to build their JavaScript applications. npm's Enterprise platform enables these organizations to reap the benefits of open source JavaScript while still developing secure and compliant applications.

Companies interested in exploring how to professionalize JavaScript development and become more efficient and secure can learn more at https://www.npmjs.com.

Individuals interested in learning more about and contributing to open-source npm projects may learn more at https://npm.community.

About npm, Inc.

npm, Inc., founded in Oakland, California, in 2014 by Isaac Z. Schlueter and Laurie Voss, maintains the npm package manager for JavaScript and operates the world's largest software registry. Created in 2009 as an open-source package manager for Node.js, npm has been embraced by millions of developers worldwide for client- and server-side applications as diverse as IoT, mobile development, financial services and aerospace. More than 150,000 companies, including BBC, Coinbase, eBay, Electronic Arts, Nvidia and Slack, rely on npm's products and services to reduce developer friction and build amazing things.

