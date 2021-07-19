NowVertical Group Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of David Whitmire to Spearhead the Company's Government Vertical

Mr. Whitmire has led executive teams across the globe in both the private and public sectors for over 30 years. His experience ranges from leading corporate executives in the board room to leading multinational and joint-interagency teams in both conflict and peace. A veteran of the United States Special Operations Forces serving in three wars across four continents, and a tested business executive Mr. Whitmire brings an innate ability to understand complexity quickly and prioritize activities to ensure organizational objectives are met. As a green beret, Mr. Whitmire led training, counterinsurgency, and counter-terrorism operations with other Allied Special Operations Forces and the US Intelligence and Law Enforcement community in Iraq, Afghanistan, North Africa, and the Balkans. As a US Army Ranger Mr. Whitmire led both small and large teams in the US and in Central and South America to solve the nation's most difficult problems.

Mr. Whitmire's highly specialized military experience and discipline translated with superior results as he transitioned his expertise to the private sector. Organizations have used Mr. Whitmire's leadership and insights to grow revenue, create lasting customer relationships, increase profitability, and create high performing teams. He has advised various Fortune 500 organizations and led growth teams at K2 Solutions, Inc., Bennett Aerospace, Inc., and Adobe Inc., by focusing on sales growth and cultivating new market entry in the enterprise technology industry.

"From leading interagency special operations military teams internationally to small and mid-sized businesses in all aspects of business functions and operations David brings leadership, and advanced technical expertise to the team. He is purpose-built for this role as we continue to invest aggressively in both organic and M&A growth through the reminder of the year and for the future," said Daren Trousdell, CEO and Chairman of NOW.

In partnership with NOW's Chief Analytics Officer, Aimee Lessard, Mr. Whitmire is focused on scaling NOW's global government solutions vertical by getting new and existing customers focused on actionable, solutions-oriented data analytics. NOW's team of solutioneers are trained and equipped with a range of experience, from strategic analytics and development to tactical innovation in support of organizations' most valuable assets. Under Mr. Whitmire's leadership, the NOW team will be able to provide unbiased, expert advice to our government clients, ensuring that the right data, technology, and services are applied and implemented.

"NOW's service offering coupled with its pedigreed team of cross-functional professionals does not apply one-size-fits-all solutions to our customer problems. Each solution is developed to meet a customer's unique requirements, ensuring the right data, the right technical solution, and the right analytic team is applied against the customer problem resulting in the best outcomes. We partner with our customers to listen, learn, and transfer expertise and knowledge, resulting in the deployment of a suite of techniques and tools that promote lasting results" said Mr. Whitmire.

About NowVertical Group Inc.

NOW is a global big data software and services company that helps businesses win in the digital economy by helping its clients better understand, manage and utilize their data. NOW is focusing on scaling its current efforts in the global automotive and government verticals, and is pursuing an acquisition strategy focused on profitable and accretive data analytics software and services companies in other under-utilized data rich industries. NOW is positioned to be an invaluable tool for executives and bureaucrats to make data informed decisions affecting billions of people globally. For more information about the Company, visit www.nowvertical.com.

For further information: Daren Trousdell, Chief Executive Officer, e: [email protected]