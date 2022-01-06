NowVertical Group Announces Senior Leadership Changes to Accelerate M&A Roadmap and Integrations in 2022

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Sasha Grujicic as Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Mr. Grujicic will be responsible for guiding and building upon NOW's M&A vision, managing the day-to-day operations of NOW and driving commercialization throughout the organization. He will be working with the CEO and Founder, Daren Trousdell, to acquire and integrate new companies and assets.

Mr. Grujicic is a highly respected and well-known member of the computing, technology, and business communities. He most recently served as Chief Strategy Officer for 1QBit, an advanced quantum computing company, working to tackle some of the world's most complex problems using a revolutionary set of quantum and classical technologies. Mr. Grujicic previously served as Chief Strategy & Digital Officer at Dentsu Aegis Network, where he oversaw corporate planning, group-level product and service development, M&A evaluation, client and new business development, financial analysis, and people management of its digital business. Mr. Grujicic also serves as a board member of the Quantum Strategy Institute.

"Sasha brings a powerful combination to the table. It's rare that you can find someone with a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the fields of future technologies, predictive and prescriptive analytics, and quantum computing that can bring real hands-on operational experience working with major networks at the same time," said Daren Trousdell. "His stewardship of our future growth and vision will be critical as we move into the new year."

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Teri Anderson as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Ms. Anderson previously served as Chief Financial Officer of Affinio Inc. ("Affinio") and has been a consultant with the Company since its acquisition of Affinio on November 1, 2021. With over 25 years of financial, operations and leadership experience, Ms. Anderson also brings significant experience in the data analytics and software industry. She will replace John Adamovich, who is retiring after serving as the Company's Chief Financial Officer since completing its reverse takeover transaction in the second quarter of 2021. Mr. Adamovich will assist the Company in an advisory capacity to ensure a smooth transition and will continue to serve on the Company's board of directors (the "Board").

"As we move into the next phase of our development and growth, it's important that we continue to add highly accomplished, talented, and experienced people to our executive leadership team. I am thrilled that we are able to attract such well-respected leaders such as Sasha and Teri," said Daren Trousdell. "They are joining our executive team at a very exciting time, and I am confident they will be integral to successfully executing our growth objectives and pursuit of M&A opportunities in 2022 and beyond."

"I would also like to thank John for his dedication and contributions to NOW throughout its early stages of rapid growth. The Company is well-positioned due in no small part to his strategic leadership and deep expertise. The Board and management wish John the best in his retirement and look forward to his continuing guidance as a valued member of our Board," said Daren Trousdell.

The Company also announced today that Altaf Bahora has stepped down from his role as Chief Technology Officer of the Company to pursue other opportunities. The Board and management team would like to thank Mr. Bahora for his contributions to the Company and wish him every success in his future endeavours.

About NowVertical Group Inc.

NOW is a big data, Vertical Intelligence ("VI") software and services company that is growing organically and through acquisition. NOW's VI solutions are organized by industry vertical and are built upon a foundational set of data technologies that fuse, secure, and mobilize data in a transformative and compliant way. The NOW product suite enables the creation of high value VI solutions that are predictive in nature and drive automation specific to each high value industry vertical. For more information about the Company, visit www.nowvertical.com.

Forward–Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward–looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe", "anticipate", "project", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may", "estimate" and other similar expressions. These statements are based on the Company's expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and include, without limitation, statements regarding the future success of the Company's business.

The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain assumptions. The forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE NowVertical Group Inc.

For further information: Daren Trousdell, Chief Executive Officer, e: [email protected], t: (212) 302-0868; or Glen Nelson, Investor Relations, e: [email protected], t: (403) 763-9797