NowVertical Group Announces Grant of Stock Options

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - NowVertical Group Inc. (TSXV: NOW) ("NOW" or the "Company"), a global big data software and services company, today announced that it has granted to employees and directors of the Company a total of 795,000 options ("Options") to acquire Class A subordinate voting shares of the Company. An aggregate of 300,000 Options were granted to the independent directors of the Company, with an exercise price of $1.00, vesting 1/12 each month over a one-year term. An aggregate of 495,000 options were granted to the Chief Financial Officer of the Company and certain other members of the senior management team, including the Company's Chief Analytics Officer, Director of Accounting and Financial Reporting, VP of M&A and Financial Operations, EVP Strategy and Operations, VP of Marketing, Head of Products, Chief Revenue Officer and UK Sales Support, with an exercise price of $1.00, and vesting over a four-year term, 25% of which will vest on the first anniversary of the grant date and the remainder will vest in equal proportions every month thereafter. The Options were granted in accordance with the terms of the Company's omnibus incentive plan.

NOW is a global big data software and services company that helps businesses win in the digital economy by helping its clients better understand, manage and utilize their data. NOW is focusing on scaling its current efforts in the global automotive, government, and energy & renewables verticals, and is pursuing an acquisition strategy focused on profitable and accretive data analytics software and services companies in other under-utilized data rich industries. NOW is positioned to be an invaluable tool for executives and bureaucrats to make data informed decisions affecting billions of people globally. For more information about the Company, visit www.nowvertical.com.

