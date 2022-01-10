NowVertical Group Announces Filing of Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - NowVertical Group Inc. (TSXV: NOW) ("NOW" or the "Company"), a global big data analytics software and services company, today announced that it has filed and obtained a receipt for a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of Canada, other than Quebec.

Upon a final short form base shelf prospectus (the "Shelf Prospectus") becoming effective, these filings will, subject to securities regulatory requirements, allow NOW to issue subordinate voting shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts and units (the "Securities") in amounts, at prices and on terms based on market conditions at the time of sale and set forth in an accompanying shelf prospectus supplement ("Prospectus Supplement"), for an aggregate offering amount of up to $65,000,000 during the 25-month period that the Shelf Prospectus is effective.

Each Prospectus Supplement will contain specific information concerning the use of proceeds from that sale of Securities. There is no certainty that any Securities will be offered or sold under the Shelf Prospectus within the 25-month period that it is effective.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction where the offer, sale or solicitation would be unlawful. The Securities referred to in this press release may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration. A copy of the preliminary short form base shelf prospectus can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About NowVertical Group Inc.

NOW is a big data, Vertical Intelligence ("VI") software and services company that is growing organically and through acquisition. NOW's VI solutions are organized by industry vertical and are built upon a foundational set of data technologies that fuse, secure, and mobilize data in a transformative and compliant way. The NOW product suite enables the creation of high value VI solutions that are predictive in nature and drive automation specific to each high value industry vertical. For more information about the Company, visit www.nowvertical.com.

Forward‐Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward‐looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe", "anticipate", "project", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may", "estimate" and other similar expressions. These statements are based on the Company's expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and include, without limitation, statements regarding the future success of the Company's business.

The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain assumptions. The forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

