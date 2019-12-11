Nowtoronto.com Reports All-time High Readership Figures

The directional growth, which has never been stronger, represents a 6% increase in users from September to October with 816,330 total unique users and a remarkable 25% increase from October to November with 1,093,700 unique users .

Nowtoronto.com's traffic also boasted over 3.1 million page views, with 2.7 million of these being unique and nearly 2.3 million sessions during the months of October and November 2019 combined, representing a growth rate of 32% from September 2019 to November 2019.

"Nowtoronto.com has been enjoying steady audience growth. The growth trend accelerated in October and November, reflecting record traffic months that contributed to a gain of 327,331 unique visitors since September. The notable increase is attributable to engaging content across nowtoronto.com's platform and technical support relating to SEO execution," said Kirk MacDonald, VP of Monetization at NOW.

Last week, MediaCentral announced the acquisition of NOW Communications Inc., with intentions to preserve the legacy, integrity and magnitude of NOW's historic influence on the alternative weekly industry while guiding the media outlet into its next evolution.

"The continued growth, the loyal readership that NOW has built over 38 years is but one example of why MediaCentral grasped the opportunity to acquire and nurture this iconic publication. We are dedicated to both the staff and audience of NOW magazine on both its print and digital platforms. We will continue to provide best in class editorial coverage ensuring engaging social, cultural, political and environmental commentary. In the near future, MediaCentral also plans to expand content into other emerging industries which we know will appeal to our audience, and ultimately help strengthen our properties," said Brian Kalish, CEO MediaCentral.

Monthly user analytics (Google Analytics 2019)

September 2019 :

: 766,369 Unique Users



1,401,179 Page Views



1,210,752 Unique Page Views



962,113 Sessions

October 2019 :

: 816,330 Unique Users



1,449,120 Page Views



1,264,877 Unique Page Views



1,016,394 Sessions

November 2019 :

: 1,093,700 Unique Users



1,706,688 Page Views



1,514,149 Unique Page Views



1,269,951 Sessions

