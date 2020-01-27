NowMedia Group announces Gary Vaynerchuk and Amy Landino as the first two keynote speakers on the roster for 2020's Level Up Conference

Joining him will be Amy Landino, a powerhouse female speaker and leading authority on digital media whose hugely successful YouTube series has attracted over 20 million views.

She is also a best-selling author and co-owner of The Landino Group media company.

"We appreciate all of the support the business community gave last fall by attending the Level Up Executive Leadership Conference," says Karen Montgomery, NowMedia operations manager and Level Up co-ordinator.

"We had a world-class lineup of speakers for a jam-packed day of learning in 2019 – but we promise that this year will be even bigger and better."

She added: "This is just the first of the exciting announcements we'll be making for this conference, and we can't wait to share it with our community."

Last year's Level Up Conference featured two former prime ministers of Canada, the former VP of marketing and CFO at Beats by Dre, a CEO and leadership mentor, two superstar entrepreneurs, a former NBA player and a local tech mogul.

What can we expect from Level Up this year?

Another lineup of stellar speakers, innovative disruptors and business-focused visionaries sharing their knowledge with likeminded people who are seeking to Level Up.

They are not only putting on the largest business conference to ever be held in Kelowna this October, but leading up to the big day there are three mini-events called the Level Up Speaker Series .

Aligning with the conference focus of The Future of Business, the three Speaker Series events will focus on The Future of HR & Recruiting, The Future of Sales and the Future of Social Media Marketing and SEO.

For information on the Level Up Future of Business Conference, and for tickets, click here .

For all upcoming Level Up events, click here .

Level Up 2019 welcomed 1,400 attendees to Kelowna on September 27

on More than $500,000 was spent by the organizers to bring in world-class speakers

was spent by the organizers to bring in world-class speakers Local business leaders continue to praise the event, which was the largest of its kind to ever be hosted in the Okanagan

About NowMedia Group

NowMedia Group is the only 360 agency in the British Columbia Interior, and the parent company of NowMedia, Csek Creative, d6 Print Studio, NowPublishing, NowProductions and NowEvents. The agency is celebrating 20 years of doing business in the Central Okanagan.

With six divisions under the NowMedia Group umbrella, we have the ability to offer everything from marketing and media strategies, print solutions, printed publications, video and photography services and event planning. On top of that, we own a digital media company, NowMedia, with seven platforms across British Columbia. NowMedia's flagship platform, KelownaNow.com, reaches thousands of readers daily and has the largest social reach in the Okanagan.

SOURCE NowMedia

For further information: Karen Montgomery, Operations Manager, NowMedia, [email protected], 250-862-8010