NOW TORONTO IN COLLABORATION WITH THE BRANDON GONEZ SHOW TO HOST ONE OF FINAL MAYORAL DEBATES ON JUNE 19th AT 7:00 P.M. ET

TORONTO, June 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Gonez Media (GMI) announces Now Toronto, in collaboration with The Brandon Gonez Show, is hosting one of the final mayoral debates - Toronto's Future, Now! The debate is set for Monday, June 19th, 2023, at 7 P.M. ET as part of the digital network's ongoing coverage in the lead-up to the 2023 Toronto mayoral election.

As the race to become Toronto's next mayor heads into the final stretch, the 90-minute final debate will air live from 7:00 P.M. to 8:30 P.M. ET on the Now Toronto and The Brandon Gonez Show YouTube channels.

Moderated by broadcast journalist Brandon Gonez, the debate will provide one of the final opportunities for voters to learn more about the mayoral candidates and their stance on critical issues affecting Toronto. This will be an opportunity to hear from the candidates in a fresh and non-traditional setting where viewers will get the most in-depth look at what each of the major candidates has to offer.

Debate participants include the following registered mayoral candidates: Brad Bradford, Chloe Brown, Anthony Furey, Mitzie Hunter, and Josh Matlow, with more to be confirmed.

The debate will focus on the most pressing issues facing Torontonians, such as the affordability crisis, transit, public safety, and the future of Toronto, Now! The debate will be held at Now Toronto headquarters, followed by post-debate scrums; both will be open to accredited media members.

Media are invited to attend Monday's final debate, after which each candidate will be available for questions. Members of the media must register by email at [email protected]

About Now Toronto

Now Toronto is a digital alternative publication covering local news and publishing culture, real estate, and lifestyle content. Now Toronto aims to disrupt the media landscape by being the go-to, most trusted, and credible source for local news, current affairs, culture, real estate, and lifestyle content.

About The Brandon Gonez Show

The Brandon Gonez Show is Canada's #1 Online News & Entertainment Show, offering Canadians real insight into today's hottest topics, open and honest conversations with people of influence, real perspectives from real people, and more. Coming to Canadians every Sunday on YouTube, The Brandon Gonez Show is where Canadian news and entertainment live.

About Gonez Media (GMI)

GMI has been an innovative force in the media industry since 2021, now becoming one of Canda's fastest-growing digital media companies. GMI creates authentic, captivating and engaging online content for all audiences in transparent and relevant ways. Not just a content-creation company, GMI is also a full-service media organization that offers a wide range of services, from talent management to production, and works with some of the world's biggest and most recognizable brands.

