BEE SAUCY! Jollibee Debuts Its Deliciously Bold KATSEYE Special: Korean BBQ Chicken Sandwich and Fried Chicken, in Collaboration with the Global Girl Group Sensation

Marking Jollibee's sauciest collab yet, the new menu items center on a bold fusion of sweet and savory flavors with a spicy kick. This next-level sauce features a soy glaze and gochujang, offering a vibrant flavor that seamlessly complements Jollibee's signature chicken. The KATSEYE Special Korean BBQ Chicken Sandwich is served on a toasted brioche bun and topped with fresh cucumber slices, thinly sliced red onion and cilantro, adding a bite of freshness to the crave-worthy sandwich. For fans that prefer a bone-in option, the KATSEYE Special Korean BBQ Fried Chicken offers the same signature crispy and juicy fried chicken Jollibee is known for, hand-dipped in the unforgettable Korean BBQ sauce.

KATSEYE, fresh off their 2025 MTV Video Music Awards win and continuously recognized for their groundbreaking artistry, influential global presence, and undeniable flair, embodies the very essence of what it means to "Bee Saucy." The six-member girl group elevates everything they touch, from the pop music genre to their electric dance moves, and now Jollibee's new Korean BBQ menu items. This launch isn't just about a deliciously iconic piece of fried chicken, it's also about connecting food, fashion, and self-expression. The partnership invites individuals to embrace their bold characteristics, much like the new Korean BBQ Chicken itself.

"Jollibee is known for serving up crispy and juicy fried chicken —and now saucy, just like KATSEYE. This collaboration, celebrating the expressive spirit that both Jollibee and KATSEYE embody, was a seamless fit," said Luis Velasco, Senior Vice President and Marketing Head at Jollibee North America. "Our new Korean BBQ menu items are made with Jollibee's signature quality in mind and a truly crave-worthy sauce. For all the Jollibee fans, EYEKONS, and people who aren't afraid to express themselves and 'Bee Saucy' — the new Korean BBQ flavor is for you."

"The Korean BBQ Chicken items are our new favorites on the menu! Just like our music, this new flavor is bold, dynamic, and full of personality," shared KATSEYE. "We can't wait for EYEKONS to taste it and join us in embracing their 'saucy' side."

The KATSEYE Special Korean BBQ Chicken Sandwich and Fried Chicken are available across North America for a limited time, so fans are encouraged to try these hot new menu items before they sell out. Customers can order exclusively through Jollibee's website and the new mobile app, available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Jollibee and KATSEYE's explosive partnership kicked off in August with a stylish merch collaboration, which sold out in less than three hours, celebrating flavor, culture, and the shared joy of being unapologetically unique. Now, both Jollibee lovers and EYEKONS can experience the joy of eating through this deliciously different and saucy collab. In the coming weeks, fans can expect more surprises from these beloved brands as the partnership continues to bring fun and flavor to their dedicated followers.

Jollibee is the flagship brand of the Jollibee Group, which is on a mission to become one of the top five restaurant companies in the world. For Jollibee x KATSEYE partnership updates, as well as upcoming store openings, new product launches and other exciting news and announcements, be sure to follow along at @jollibeecanada on Facebook, @jollibeecanada on Instagram and @jollibeecanada on TikTok.

KATSEYE – comprising Daniela (Cuban/Venezuelan-American, from Atlanta, GA), Lara (Indian, from New York, NY), Manon (Ghanaian-Italian, from Zurich, Switzerland), Megan (Chinese-American, from Honolulu, HI), Sophia (Manila, Philippines), and Yoonchae (Seoul, South Korea) – has quickly risen to international prominence with their captivating performances, unique sound, and dedicated fanbase. A powerhouse of diverse talent, KATSEYE embodies the spirit of modern pop, inspiring millions with their music and message. To learn more, subscribe to updates at katseye.world or follow them at @katseyeworld on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and X.

