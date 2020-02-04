NOW's Digital Audience Continues To Grow At A Double Digit Pace

Referral Traffic From Social Media Platforms A Key Factor

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Media Central Corporation Inc. ("Media Central") (CSE:FLYY, FSE:3AT) is again thrilled to release remarkable performance statistics showcasing the double digit growth of its wholly owned subsidiaries operating as NOW Magazine and nowtoronto.com ("NOW") in January 31, 2020 as compared to December 31, 2019.

In addition to audience growth, NOW has seen significant shifts in other key audience and advertiser metrics, as measured by Google Analytics from December 31, 2019 to January 31, 2020.

"Our strong audience growth was nicely complimented by a material reduction in bounce rate and longer session durations," said Brian Kalish, CEO of Media Central and Publisher of NOW. "These metrics suggest a higher level of engagement with our NOW brand, published online every day and weekly in print."

Summary of audience growth:

Users increased by 12.1%

Sessions increased by 13.6%

Bounce rate declined by 2.2%

Session duration increased by 8.3%

Two key metrics that enabled NOW's audience growth were the substantial increase in referral traffic in January 2020 compared to December 2019 coming from social media, and the continuing shift in devices consumers prefer to use when engaging with nowtoronto.com.

"When we take a holistic view of our audience metrics, we are firing on all cylinders," said Senior Vice President of Revenue and Operations Kirk MacDonald. "Our audience continues to grow and, at the same time, is becoming more engaged. That is a tremendous benefit to our advertisers. Add to that the increased effectiveness of social media and what we see is continued growth well into the future."

With mobile advertising predicted to drive 75% of all digital ad spend in 2020, as well as being projected to account for almost 90% of all programmatic ad spend this year1, MediaCentral is committed in continuing to drive NOW's digital growth strategy wherever its influential readership need to engage with it.

This focus on digitizing NOW's audience is clearly reflected in key social and digital metrics from the past month, demonstrating how the online content is being consumed and the importance of the continued growth of nowtoronto.com and its rapidly developing social media arteries:

Referral traffic from social media platforms increased by nearly 206%.

Readers increased consumption of NOW's digital content by 21.9% on mobile devices, including tablets and smart phones and 17% on desktop or laptop computers.

68.2% of NOW readers access its digital content on mobile devices, including tablets and smart phones, whilst 31.7% use desktop or laptop computers.

References

Statista, November 2019 , based on IMF, World Bank, UN and Eurostat. Selected region only includes countries listed in the Digital Market Outlook

About NOW Central Communications Inc.

NOW Central owns and operates NOW Magazine and nowtoronto.com. NOW is Toronto's news and entertainment voice, published in print every Thursday, and daily at nowtoronto.com. Reaching over 25 million annual readers, NOW has been a leading publication, defining and pioneering the independent and alternative voice for more than 38 years. NOW Central Communications Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY, FSE: 3AT).

nowtoronto.com Instagram: @nowtoronto Twitter: @nowtoronto Facebook: facebook.com/nowmagazine

About Media Central Corporation Inc.

Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY, FSE: 3AT) is an independent media company situated to acquire and develop high-quality publishing assets starting with the recent acquisition of NOW Communications Inc. and the launch of digital cannabis platform CannCentral.com.

MediaCentral is consolidating and digitally monetizing the over 100 million coveted and premium readers of the 100 alternative weekly newspapers across North America, creating the most powerful untapped audience of influencers.

For more information: www.mediacentralcorp.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to internal expectations, expectations with respect to estimated margins, cost structures, and cost structures in the media industry. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the media industry generally, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of MediaCentral to implement its business strategies; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive and should carefully review the various risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's filings on SEDAR and EDGAR. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Media Central Corporation Inc.

For further information: Investor Relations: [email protected]; Media Relations: Faulhaber Communications, Lexi Pathak, [email protected]