Now open: The Canadian Journalism Collective's application process to share in compensation from the Online News Act

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - The application process to share in compensation from the Online News Act and the process to become a member of CJC-CCJ are now open to all news businesses. News businesses who applied during Google's Open Call process must reapply using the form available at www.cjc-ccj.ca to be eligible. News businesses that missed the previous open call can now apply, but their eligibility to receive funds will be subject to the terms of the CRTC's exemption order.

