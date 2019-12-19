Now Open Landmark Cinemas at CF Market Mall Featuring Luxury Recliner Seating and Laser Projection

All five of the theatre's auditoriums feature Landmark's luxury recliner power seating in a full-stadium configuration and laser projection. The fully reclining seats with extended footrest provide each guest with a significant increase in personal space and a relaxing, disruption-free movie experience. This new premium movie-going experience, without the premium price, also features state-of-the-art laser projection to deliver a clear and vibrant on-screen presentation.

Landmark Cinemas CF Market Mall also features Landmark's Laser Ultra movie experience, a state-of-the-art sound and projection experience featuring Barco's laser projection system coupled with immersive DOLBY Atmos® sound. The theatre's new Laser Ultra experience offers superior image quality with exceptional brightness level, increased contrast ratio and vivid colors for a radically improved RealD 3D movie experience. DOLBY Atmos® produces breathtaking sound quality that puts movie-goers in the action, creating a truly immersive experience.

Movie Lovers may purchase their tickets and reserve their seats for free at landmarkcinemas.com for a selection of films including Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Jumanji: The Next Level and Cats. Tickets may also be purchased through ATOM Tickets, the first of its kind cinema mobile ticketing and concession purchase platform and app that enables guests to skip lineups at the box office and concession.

"Experiencing a movie in the comfort of our premium recliner seat is a transformative experience, as Movie Lovers who have made Landmark's Country Hills and Shawnessy theatres their preferred movie-going destination will attest," offered Bill Walker, Chief Executive Officer, Landmark Cinemas "and coupled with the brilliant presentation of laser projection, including the unsurpassed visual and sound experience of Laser Ultra, we have no doubt that Landmark Cinemas at CF Market Mall will become the movie destination for Movie Lovers throughout Calgary's Northeast."

About Landmark Cinemas Canada:

A subsidiary of Kinepolis Group NV, Belgium, Landmark is Canada's second largest motion picture, theatre exhibition company. From a single screen in 1965, today Landmark Cinemas welcomes Movie Lovers to share their love of movies and enjoy a perfect movie-going experience in 45 cinemas and 322 screens throughout Western Canada, Ontario and the Yukon Territory. We are connected to the communities we serve, and our Cast and Crew are proud to support Kids Help Phone. As a National Sponsor of the Walk So Kids Can Talk, through promotional support and fundraising initiatives in our theatres, we are committed to support the mental health and well-being of both our youth Guests and Cast & Crew. Landmark's corporate headquarters is in Calgary, Alberta.

